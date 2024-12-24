New York Yankees insider confidently shuts down recent rumors about trade for future Hall-of-Famer

A new report from a New York Yankees insider suggests the club is done pursuing St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado.

This has been a very eventful last few weeks for the Yankees. After weeks of persuasion, the franchise surprisingly lost the chase for superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, in the wake of their defeat in free agency to crosstown rivals the New York Mets, the club has made several notable moves.

Related: New York Yankees’ trade offer for Nolan Arenado rejected by St. Louis Cardinals because of this reported reason

They gave Max Fried and huge $218 million contract. Followed that up by trading for star closer Devin Williams and former NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Then over the weekend, they agreed to a contract with another former NL MVP, Paul Goldschmidt.

The Goldschmidt deal was especially intriguing. Because after the deal was made speculation grew that it could increase the Yankees’ chances of acquiring eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado. Since he and Goldschmidt developed a strong friendship during their seasons together in St. Louis.

However, a new report claims a trade for the future Hall-of-Famer is no longer being considered by New York.

Nolan Arenado stats (2024): .272 AVG, .325 OBP, .394 SLG, .719 OPS, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R

New York Yankees officially out of Nolan Arenado trade chase

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

During a new report on Monday night, YES Network Yankees report Jack Curry claimed that the “Yankees are not in on Arenado.”

The news comes days after another report of a New York proposal that was turned down by the Cardinals after they wanted to include struggling pitcher Marcus Stroman. The former Colorado Rockies star has a no-trade clause in his deal. And the Pinstripes are one of the few teams he is willing to go to this offseason.

Nolan Arenado contract: Eight years, $260 million

He reportedly killed a trade last week that would have sent him to the Houston Astros to be Alex Bregman’s replacement at third base. The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are believed to be on his trade wishlist.

The 33-year-old showed clear signs of an expected age-related decline in the last two seasons. He has three years left on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2019 season.

Related: New York Yankees created an awkward locker room love triangle situation with Cody Bellinger trade?