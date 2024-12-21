Eight-time All-Star could land with New York Yankees after Paul Goldschmidt signing

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are moving forward with their plans after losing out on re-signing Juan Soto. Part of that formula has included trading for Cody Bellinger. On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt joined the fray with a one-year, $12.5 million contract.

Now, the latest Yankees news suggests the Goldschmidt signing could drastically increase their chances of landing another household name.

Paul Goldschmidt trade could increase New York Yankees’ chances of landing Nolan Arenado

The New York Yankees already tried to trade for eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado earlier this offseason. The trade was reportedly rejected after the Yankees insisted upon including pitcher Marcus Stroman in the deal. Yet, now that the Yankees have signed Paul Goldschmidt, their chances of also landing Arenado via trade may have increased, dramatically.

According to Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, New York’s acquisition of Goldschmidt could make an Arenado trade more likely. This is largely due to the strong bond Goldschmidt and Arenado formed over the past four seasons playing with the St. Louis Cardinals. Hoch suggests Arenado may feel more inclined to waive his no-trade clause, if it means getting a chance to play with his friend.

An Arenado trade feels inevitable at this point. It’s only a matter of who and when. Whoever lands the ten-time Gold Glove winner will be getting a motivated player who’s eager to improve upon last season’s OPS+ of 101, the third-lowest mark of his storied career.

