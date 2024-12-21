‘An incredible man’: Baseball world remembers Rickey Henderson who passed away at the age of 65

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The baseball world has lost a legend. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson has died at the age of 65.

According to TMZ, Henderson passed away Friday from pneumonia.

Henderson was one of the greatest — and most electrifying — baseball players to ever take the field. He’s the all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295). Across 25 seasons, Henderson played for nine teams, was a two-time World Series champion, one-time American League MVP, 10-time All-Star, and collected 3,055 hits, along with an .820 OPS and 127 OPS+.

He was rightfully inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Baseball world in mourning over Rickey Henderson’s passing

The baseball world is grieving over Henderson’s death as former teammates, players, and fans take to social media to remember the all-time great.

Rickey Henderson was an incredible man. A legend who was so much more approachable than his image would have you think. From playing cards in the clubhouse to picking his Hall of Fame mind about holding runners, Rickey would share his wealth of knowledge with ease. RIP Rickey. 💔 — Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) December 21, 2024

It was an honor to be in the same uniform with Rickey Henderson. He was the most entertaining and dynamic player I ever saw. R.I.P. Rickey U were the Greatest! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson is the reason there's no excuse for someone who grew up in the 80s not realizing drawing walks was a skill. Rickey was the player pitchers were MOST frightned of putting on base, yet they did it anyway. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) December 21, 2024

Rickey Henderson was the most electric MLB player of my time. RIP pic.twitter.com/RwXyJVDB9n — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2024

RIP Rickey my condolences to the Henderson family. One of the best to ever do it. — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) December 21, 2024

Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in @MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans! pic.twitter.com/ZlVyjHwETY — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) December 21, 2024

Henderson is survived by his wife, Pamela, and their three daughters: Angela, Alexis, and Adrianna.

