fbpx

‘An incredible man’: Baseball world remembers Rickey Henderson who passed away at the age of 65

Updated:
Follow Us
Rickey Henderson
Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The baseball world has lost a legend. Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson has died at the age of 65.

According to TMZ, Henderson passed away Friday from pneumonia.

Henderson was one of the greatest — and most electrifying — baseball players to ever take the field. He’s the all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295). Across 25 seasons, Henderson played for nine teams, was a two-time World Series champion, one-time American League MVP, 10-time All-Star, and collected 3,055 hits, along with an .820 OPS and 127 OPS+.

He was rightfully inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Related: Insider reveals how New York Yankees will use Cody Bellinger

Baseball world in mourning over Rickey Henderson’s passing

The baseball world is grieving over Henderson’s death as former teammates, players, and fans take to social media to remember the all-time great.

Henderson is survived by his wife, Pamela, and their three daughters: Angela, Alexis, and Adrianna.

Related: New York Yankees player publicly welcomes escape from NY this winter after recent trade rumors

Mentioned in this article:

More About: