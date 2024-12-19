New York Yankees created an awkward locker room love triangle situation with Cody Bellinger trade?

It seems that not only did the New York Yankees land a talented player when they acquired Cody Bellinger, but they may have also set up a very awkward locker room situation for 2025.

It has been a very eventful last couple of weeks for the Yankees. After a month of talks and pitches, New York shockingly lost the Juan Soto sweepstakes to crosstown rivals the Mets. However, they have bounced back in a major way with a slew of impactful additions.

First, they inked talented lefty pitcher Max Fried to a massive deal worth $218 million. They followed that up with a bold trade for stud Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. And earlier this week, the rumors became reality when they completed a trade for Chicago Cubs centerfielder Cody Bellinger. A player they reportedly coveted for several years.

The Bellinger trade has received a lot of praise around the league. However, a little-known element of the move may create some very awkward moments between Bellinger and one of his new teammates during the season.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Cody Bellinger’s wife is the ex-love interest of New York Yankees veteran Giancarlo Stanton

Following the deal this week, there was a different non-baseball narrative that made the rounds on social media. That is the weird situation that will now be created with Cody Bellinger and New York Yankees veteran Giancarlo Stanton being in the same locker room. Why you ask?

Well, few MLB fans may realize that Cody Bellinger’s wife, Chase Carter, is actually the former girlfriend of Stanton. The pair dated for the better part of two years — from 2018 to 2019. And it seems she just loves MLB stars. Because after things fell apart with the 2017 NL MVP, she moved on to a relationship with the 2019 MVP, Bellinger.

Cody Bellinger contract: Three years, $80 million

Carter and the new Yankees outfielder eventually married and now have a pair of kids. Wives and children visiting a team’s locker room are commonplace in sports. So it is sure to be very awkward when Carter and her family show up to visit her husband and her ex-lover is just a few lockers away.

Obviously, they are all adults and should be able to handle the situation maturely. Hopefully.

