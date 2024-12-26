MLB insider reveals laundry lists of requirements Yankees, Dodgers, and Mets must meet to sign Roki Sasaki

A prominent MLB insider revealed this week the various things Japanese ace Roki Sasaki has been looking for in pitches from interested MLB clubs like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

We are two months deep into MLB free agency and almost all of the top names on the open market have come off the board. Blake Snell signed with the Dodgers. Juan Soto got a record-shattering deal from the Mets. And Max Fried landed the most money ever given to a lefty starting pitcher.

However, there are still a few big-time players left in the free-agent market. And the most sought-after may be 23-year-old Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. The fast-rising star is, arguably, Japan’s best hurler and he will come at a serious discount for the club that lands him since he will be designated as an international free agent.

The Chiba Lotte Marines posted their ace earlier this month and he has started to hear pitches from teams looking to acquire his services. And on Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed the various requirements clubs will have to meet to sign the Japanese star.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Jim Bowden reveals 9 requirements Roki Sasaki has for first MLB club

In a new Q&A column, Bowden was asked about the recruiting process for the Sasaki sweepstakes. Since international free agent guidelines won’t allow it to be a straight bidding war. So the former MLB general manager detailed the nine factors that will play a role in the pitcher’s final decision.

The major league team’s chances of winning in the short- and long-term

Strength of the farm system for promoting players and/or acquiring players via trades

Financial resources to be competitive at all levels

The pitching room, including the veteran pitchers on their staffs. As well as the pitching coaches that he’d work with. Also, the plan they have in place for him to get better right away

The analytics and technology the organization will make available to maximize his talents

Geography. Selling the home city, from its culture to restaurants to communities to the ballpark to the club’s spring training home

The translators and support staff the team will provide to help him on and off the field

Getting a few of the team leaders to attend a recruiting meeting with the owner, general manager, manager, and pitching coaches

Demonstrating how the organization functions as a family and how they’ll take care of his family

So interested teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and others, will need to check off the majority of the above boxes if they hope to sign the uber-talented young pitcher.

