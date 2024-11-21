Clubs like Yankees and Mets reportedly complained to MLB about Roki Sasaki’s rumored secret deal with Dodgers

A new MLB rumor claims that teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets heard the rumors that Roki Sasaki already has a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before hitting free agency. So they complained to MLB about the reports.

While players like Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes have garnered a lot of attention in free agency, the player who seems to be leading the next tier of intrigue is Japanese ace Roki Sasaki. With Japanese pitchers like Kodai Senga, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and even Shohei Ohtani having recent success in MLB, it’s no surprise that clubs want the next big arm from Japan.

However, what makes Sasaki’s situation different is he is entering the market as an international free agent instead of a regular one who can take the highest bid possible. With him limited to those guidelines, every team can compete for him. But ever since a move to MLB was speculated on he has been linked to the Dodgers.

There have even been rumblings around the game for weeks that the two sides have unofficially agreed to a deal before he is even posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines in January. And that is something various teams around the game are not happy about.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Did Yankees, Mets, or Red Sox complain about Dodgers and Roki Sasaki rumors?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“In the last year, as anticipation built that highly coveted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki could sign with a Major League Baseball team this offseason, front-office executives have continuously speculated behind closed doors that the outcome is predetermined,” The Athletic reported on Thursday. “The officials suspect that Sasaki has some sort of unwritten agreement to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.”

“Executives have brought some of those rumors, at least informally, to the commissioner’s office. And Dodgers higher-ups have heard them as well, according to people briefed on the discourse who were not authorized to speak publicly.”

Roki Sasaki contract (Projection): Four years, $7.5 million

The rumors actually led to a response from Sasaki’s agent. Blasting those teams buying into the rumors. “While a bunch of executives who should know me better and do a lot of business with me insult my integrity by insinuating that I would be a part of some type of nefarious agreement,” Joel Wolfe told The Athletic, “in reality, this is just poor sportsmanship.”

It will be interesting to see how things play out in January. The Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox are a few of the many teams that reportedly have an interest in the young pitcher. If the pitcher quickly signs with the Dodgers it sure won’t quiet the speculation of a secret deal made in advance.

