MLB insider details why Boston Red Sox have surprisingly realistic chance of signing Roki Sasaki

While most rumors suggest talented Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter, a notable MLB insider says the Boston Red Sox are the best fit for the young ace.

This will be an interesting next few weeks and months for the Red Sox. For a long time, the franchise was always a major player in the offseason free agent and trade markets as they were willing to compete with the richest franchises for top talent. However, things have changed in recent years.

With penalties much more damaging for high-spending teams, Boston has been more careful with their money this decade. The Red Sox are in the hunt for superstar free agent Juan Soto, but beyond him, they are expected to look for lower-cost and higher-impact talent. One player who fits in that group is rising star pitcher Roki Sasaki.

The Chiba Lotte Marines star is heading to the league earlier than some of his countrymen, which means he can only make international free-agent rates. Which are far lower than what regular free agents can get. It gives any team in MLB a chance to sign him if they can make a persuasive pitch.

In a new column this week, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden explained why the Los Angeles Dodgers — as many have assumed — are not the right fit for Sasaki, and instead, it’s the Boston Red Sox.

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Are the Boston Red Sox the perfect team for Roki Sasaki?

“He’ll have to wait three years for salary arbitration and six years for free agency, so in the meantime, endorsement deals with Japanese companies will be key to maximizing his income if he wants to be paid like the future star that he is,” Bowden wrote. “The Red Sox have a promising pitching program under Andrew Bailey and their leadership team of manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, along with minority owner Theo Epstein working behind the scenes, could provide a solid foundation for Sasaki.

“He could maximize endorsements in the large market of Boston and become the face of their pitching staff for years to come. Regardless of where he signs, he has the potential to become a full-fledged ace and Cy Young Award candidate.”

Roki Sasaki contract (Projection): Four years, $7.5 million

Although it may still be unlikely, the Sox have similar prestige to the Dodgers and seem on the verge of a rise back to relevance. The big question is would Sasaki rather be in the shadow of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in LA, or be out front as a to star in Boston? We will all find out in December when he is posted by the Marines.

