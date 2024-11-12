Top MLB insider reveals major update on Boston Red Sox interest in Juan Soto and it’s reason for fans to be thrilled

A top MLB insider has given an update on the Boston Red Sox’s potential pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto. And it is reason for Sox fans to be hopeful.

There is no bigger jewel in the current free agent market than New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. Even before this season, there were expectations that he would land a big contract. However, after putting up an MVP-level year and fourth All-Star campaign he has increased an already high value.

Rarely does an elite 26-year-old talent hit the open market. Shohei Ohtani was at the center of one of the greatest free-agent chases in history last year and he was just a few months away from turning 30. The ability to have a truly special talent for the entirety of their prime is a rare opportunity and it’s why the richest teams in baseball are all expected to pursue Juan Soto.

A decade ago, the Boston Red Sox would be one of the teams with a serious chance. However, things have changed greatly in recent years and the organization is far less willing to throw around huge contracts now. And the current strategy has been to rebuild via their farm system.

But it looks like things will change in the next week.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Boston Red Sox serious about pursuit of Juan Soto

Next week, Soto is expected to start meeting with every team that is interested in attaining his services for at least the next decade. On Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan gave an update on the Red Sox’s status in the biggest sweepstakes of this offseason.

“Another team with Soto at the top of its want list: the Boston Red Sox. They also have a meeting on the books with Soto this week,” Passan wrote. He also revealed that they are also being aggressive in adding a big arm from the pitcher market as well.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $710 million

Now, it doesn’t mean that the Sox will sign Soto. But it is evidence their interest is legitimate and not lukewarm or rumored as it has been for other big-name free agents in recent years. Boston has just as much prestige as the Yankees. Allows him to stay on the East Coast (a rumored preference) and can be a perennial playoff team — with his help — in the years ahead. So they have a solid chance in the chase.

