Top MLB insider reveals how many years Juan Soto wants in contract from Mets, Yankees, and Blue Jays and it’s insane

A new report reveals the number of years Juan Soto is looking to get in a potential contract from the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, or New York Yankees, and it will shatter previous records.

There is no bigger story this offseason than the future of New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star was already seen as a very valuable asset before 2024. However, after putting up MVP-level numbers during the regular season and playing like a star in the playoffs, his value is as high as ever.

Also Read: MLB insider details why Toronto Blue Jays are serious Juan Soto contenders in baseball circles

Every team in the league would love to have him but there is only a select few that have the means to actually afford the 26-year-old. Various reports suggest that the outfielder is looking to set a new record. However, it is difficult to make a case for Soto to get more than the Dodgers star who will return to being an All-Star-level pitcher again in 2025.

Shohei Ohtani received a 10-year, $700 million deal from LA that is filled with massive deferrals last offseason. If there is one way Soto surpasses Ohtani it will be by having a sizable annual average for a whole bunch of years.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New Juan Soto contract could be 15 years in length

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In a Monday report, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the number of years Juan Soto may ask for in his next contract and it is astounding.

“One interested GM said he believes Soto will seek a record 15-year deal. Presumably for more than the position-player record $40M salary of Aaron Judge (and perhaps the $43.3M Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander overall record, too) and suggested at least a record-tying 13 years will be offered,” Heyman wrote.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $710 million

The 13-year deal Heyman mentioned is the contract Bryce Harper signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 worth $330 million. The next highest year total is the 12-year, $426 million deal the Los Angeles Angels inked Mike Trout, also in 2019.

Juan Soto is sure to get much more. And could use that length in the contract to surpass Ohtani’s total number while still being lower in yearly pay. Especially if it also includes deferrals.

Also Read: New York Mets and New York Yankees linked to second battle for big-time free agent they have ‘extreme’ interest in