Detroit Tigers going ‘all-in’ on acquiring two-time All-Star World Series winner

MLB free agency has already seen the Detroit Tigers make one potentially significant signing, by adding Gleyber Torres on a one-year, $15 million contract. But the Tigers will need more if they want to take the next step after winning 86 games and reaching the AL Division Series playoffs.

The good news is, the Tigers’ front office is now pursuing some of the biggest names available in MLB free agency as the player acquisition process reaches another stage.

Believe it or not, one of the best players left in MLB free agency could end up signing with the Detroit Tigers.

According to insider Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Tigers have interest in signing third baseman Alex Bregman plus right fielder Anthony Santander. Yet, unlike the Santander market, the Tigers are believed to be among the frontrunners to sign Bregman, a two-time World Series winner.

“The Tigers have strong interest in third baseman Alex Bregman. In fact, the Tigers appear to be all-in on Bregman. Both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions with mutual interest, but there has been a gap in value as Bregman’s market narrows.” Evan Petzold on Detroit Tigers’ interest in Alex Bregman

Not only was Bregman a productive right-handed hitter who slugged 26 home runs for the Astros, he also won a Gold Glove playing the hot corner last season. The two-time All-Star won’t be returning to Houston, who has since replaced him with Isaac Paredes.

With Houston no longer interested, it would seem Bregman’s chances to sign in Detroit are much higher than many initially expected. It also doesn’t hurt that he’d be reuniting with Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, who managed the ‘Stros during the first four seasons of Bregman’s career, which included both of his All-Star appearances.

