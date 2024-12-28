MLB rumors name All-Star slugger San Francisco Giants now eyeing in FA

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The San Francisco Giants have been linked in MLB rumors to many of the top free agents this winter, signing Willy Adames and recently striking out on Corbin Burnes. With their attempts to land a perennial All-Star pitcher off the table, San Francisco is reportedly looking at using that money on a bat.

The Giants lineup should already be improved in 2025 with the addition of Adames, who will start at shortstop and allow Tyler Fitzgerald to become more of a super-utility player. San Francisco is also banking on the return of outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in May.

San Francisco Giants payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $167 million

Under first-year president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the club is still looking to spend. While many of the top MLB free agents are already off the board, San Francisco has turned its focus to an All-Star hitter whose market hasn’t taken off this winter.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants “remain in the market” for a first baseman or designated hitter and All-Star slugger Pete Alonso is on their radar right now.

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .240/.329/.459, .788 OPS, 34 home runs, 88 RBI, 31 doubles

Alonso, a four-time All-Star selection with the New York Mets, hoped to land a $200 million contract this winter. However, the 30-year-old’s options quickly evaporated as the New York Yankees and Houston Astros all found more cost-effective first basemen.

While a return to New York is still on the table for Alonso, MLB rumors this week revealed that the two sides are very far apart in negotiations. It could open up an opportunity for San Francisco to move in and make a deal, potentially offering Alonso the average annual value he’s looking for in a multi-year deal.

Adding Alonso would still leave several holes in the Giants rotation, but San Francisco would’ve added two middle-of-the-order hitters to its lineup for 2025 and beyond. Given both Alonso and the Giants have struck out on their original offseason plans, a signing could work out for both sides.