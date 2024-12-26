Top 13 MLB Stories Of 2024, Including Juan Soto’s Record-Breaking Deal & Shohei Ohtani’s Historic Season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was a year we will forever remember in the world of baseball. Juan Soto landed a record-breaking contract; Shohei Ohtani made history; the Los Angeles Dodgers reclaimed the World Series crown; the Athletics officially left Oakland; and many other stories made the rounds in MLB throughout the year. We take a look at the top 13 stories of MLB for 2024.

13. Controversial umpire Angel Hernandez retires

One of MLB's most controversial umpires called it quits this past season. Angel Hernandez retired in May 2024, ending a 33-year career. He was often the target of fan criticism for his blown calls. In Game 3 of the 2018 ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, Hernandez had three calls overturned at first base. Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber also delivered one of the more memorable rants against Hernandez after disputing a called third strike during a Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.

12. Angelos family finally sells Baltimore Orioles

The holidays came early for Baltimore Orioles fans. After years of dealing with penny-pinching from the unpopular Peter Angelos and his family, they finally agreed to sell the team in a $1.7 billion deal to a group led by David Rubenstein in January 2024. The sale came days after Peter Angelos, who originally bought the team in 1993, passed away. The Orioles made the playoffs six times while Angelos owned the team but went 15 and seven seasons between playoff appearances.

11. Both New York Mets, Atlanta Braves make playoffs last day of season

The National League playoff race delivered peak drama in its final hours, coming down to a make-up doubleheader a day after the rest of MLB had concluded its regular season. The first game showcased baseball's flair for the dramatic: the Braves built a 3-0 lead in the eighth and clung to a 7-6 advantage in the ninth, only to watch Francisco Lindor launch a game-winning two-run home run that clinched a playoff spot for the Mets. With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread and ace Chris Sale sidelined by back spasms, the Braves responded by grinding out a 3-0 victory in Game 162 to secure their own playoff berth.

10. Detroit Tigers make improbable postseason run

The Detroit Tigers' 2024 season turned into an unexpected fairy tale. After seemingly waving the white flag at the trade deadline by sending starter Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers and entertaining offers for Tarik Skubal, the team found its groove. On Aug. 10, the Tigers sat at 55-63 with a mere 0.2% chance of reaching October baseball. What followed was remarkable: a 31-11 run that produced MLB's best record during that stretch, culminating in a Wild Card berth. The Tigers then swept the Houston Astros before falling to the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALDS. Skubal's AL Cy Young Award punctuated the Tigers' resurgence.

9. Chicago White Sox set modern single-season loss record

The Chicago White Sox endured a historically difficult season, setting the Modern Era record with 121 losses. Nothing went right on the South Side, and 2025's outlook remains bleak. The team traded All-Star ace Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects, and Luis Robert's time with the White Sox appears to be dwindling as he will be a popular trade target in 2025.

8. Rickey Henderson passes away

The baseball world lost another legend just before Christmas. Rickey Henderson died at age 65 on Dec. 20, five days before his birthday. Henderson was one of baseball's most electrifying players, setting all-time records with 1,406 stolen bases and 2,295 runs scored. The 10-time All-Star won two World Series championships and captured the 1990 AL MVP during his 25-season career with nine teams. Henderson entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.

7. Willie Mays passes away

Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest players, died on June 18 at age 93, days before a planned ceremony at Birmingham's Rickwood Field, where he made his professional debut at 17. The Hall of Famer's career included 24 All-Star selections, two MVP awards, and a World Series championship. His over-the-shoulder catch at the Polo Grounds remains an iconic moment in baseball history. Mays finished his illustrious career with 660 home runs and 3,293 hits.

6. Paul Skenes historic rookie season

Baseball's future arrived in Pittsburgh on May 11, 2024, when Paul Skenes made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick struck out seven in four innings, foreshadowing a remarkable rookie campaign. Skenes earned the National League All-Star Game start and captured Rookie of the Year honors, posting an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 214 ERA+ across 23 starts. His dominant season included 170 strikeouts against just 32 walks over 133 innings, good for 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He finished third in NL Cy Young voting.

5. Athletics officially bolt Oakland

After 57 seasons, the Oakland Athletics' era came to an emotional close. During their Bay Area tenure, the A's captured four World Series titles and showcased Hall of Fame talents like Reggie Jackson, Rollie Fingers, Rickey Henderson, and Dennis Eckersley. The faithful Oakland fans, who deserved better, gave their beloved team a touching farewell at the Oakland Coliseum's final game on Sept. 26. The Athletics will now call Sacramento's minor league facility home until their Las Vegas stadium opens in 2028.

4. Aaron Judge’s historic season

Aaron Judge continued his assault on MLB record books with another historic season for the New York Yankees. The unanimous American League MVP dominated virtually every offensive category, leading the majors in WAR (10.8), home runs (58), RBI (144), walks (133), on-base percentage (.458), slugging (.701), OPS (1.159), and OPS+ (223), while topping the AL in total bases (392). Though Judge secured his second career MVP award, postseason success remained elusive.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers wins wild World Series over New York Yankees

The World Series, though brief at five games, delivered unforgettable drama in the latest chapter of this storied rivalry. Freddie Freeman etched his name in Dodgers lore with a walk-off grand slam in Game 1. Controversy erupted when two Yankees fans interfered with Mookie Betts' attempt at a foul ball catch in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium. The finale proved epic as the Dodgers erased a 4-0 deficit against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to claim a 7-6 victory and the championship. Freeman's four-home-run performance earned him World Series MVP honors.

2. Shohei Ohtani becomes first 50/50 player in MLB history

Shohei Ohtani's remarkable season following his 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers raised questions about whether he might already be underpaid. He claimed a unanimous National League MVP after becoming MLB's first 50-home-run, 50-steal player. And this all came after his former interpreter was involved in an illegal sports gambling scandal where he pleaded guilty to stealing $17 million from Ohtani. Now a three-time MVP winner following his two with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani achieved these milestones without throwing a pitch in 2024, suggesting even greater potential value for the Dodgers in 2025.

1. Juan Soto signs record-breaking $765 million with New York Mets

