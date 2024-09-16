Sad MLB rumor about Chicago White Sox likely guarantees another historically awful season in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox are on a path to breaking a modern MLB record in 2024. However, a new rumor suggests the suffering is sure to continue next season due to some planned decisions by the team.

For many fans of MLB teams around the nation, there is some level of hope that their favorite club could earn a playoff spot this year. However, that hope died months ago for the White Sox. The 2024 edition of the team is not just the worst in franchise history but is already among the worst of all time.

Also Read: MLB games today – Get details on tonight’s slate of MLB games

The Sox head into the week just six losses away from surpassing the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in one season during the modern era of baseball. Things have gotten so bad that Chicago White Sox tickets for recent games have been selling for as low as $1. It is a shocking fall from relevancy for a franchise that earned postseason appearances in consecutive seasons to start the decade.

Chicago White Sox record: 35-115

Chicago White Sox rumored to cut pay roll in 2025

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Yet the historic suffering of a Chicago White Sox fanbase that has seen a lot of losing is not going to end in 2025. On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale dropped a nugget of news that is a horrifying sign for the franchise with the offseason just a couple of months away.

“The Chicago White Sox, who should break baseball’s all-time record of 120 losses this week, plan to cut payroll in 2025 after sustaining substantial losses in revenue during this horrific season.” Bob Nightengale

Furthermore, the Sox are likely to trade ace Garrett Crochet this winter. Since the talented pitcher has no interest in signing an extension. Plus, it’s possible they also move Luis Robert Jr. after having trade discussions for him before the trade deadline.

So not only will Chicago have a reduced payroll in 2025 they could be without their top two players. It puts them in a position where they could break their own record for most losses next season. Chicago must also find a new manager this winter.

Also Read: MLB insider reveals Chicago White Sox’s top choice to be manager in 2025