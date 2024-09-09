MLB insider reveals Chicago White Sox’s top choice to be manager in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago White Sox are on their way to finishing with one of the worst seasons in MLB history. It already got former skipper Pedro Grifol fired and with interim manager Grady Sizemore performing even worse, there will be a new leader at the helm in 2025.

Chicago will certainly have one of the least appealing vacancies in baseball. The White Sox and Miami Marlins have been two of the worst teams in MBL by far this season and both will have managerial vacancies this winter. Considering both teams are entering the beginning stages of a rebuild, landing a top managerial candidate will be especially challenging.

Related: Worst MLB teams ever, see where the Chicago White Sox land

However, the White Sox do have the advantage of having already started their search with Grifol already gone. It is early in the process, but there does appear to be a clear front-runner to lead the clubhouse in 2025 and beyond.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that While Chicago’s coaching search will take it through a number of candidates, Schumaker is the club’s first choice but there will be significant competition for him.

Also Read: Best baseball players of all time

If the White Sox are going to entice Schumaker to choose them over other teams, clubs that would give him a chance to win, it’s going to take money and long-term security. The Cubs threw Grifol into a situation destined for failure and now they are headed for a multi-season rebuild that won’t put them on a path to contention before 2027.

Schumaker likely wants to manage a contending team after spending a lame-duck season as the Marlins skipper after the front office was overhauled and the new regime ushered in a complete rebuild. Considering what he just left in Miami and the White Sox’s history of not spending much under owner Jerry Reinsdorf, it seems highly unlikely that Chicago will land Schumaker this winter.