Chicago White Sox tickets drop to shockingly low levels as team tries to avoid the worst record of the modern era

Due to their historic futility, the Chicago White Sox have been forced to drop ticket prices to shocking levels to try and get fans into Guaranteed Rate Field.

This hasn’t been just a bad season for the White Sox, it has been one of the worst the league has seen over the last 100 years. Entering the MLB games today, the team has the worst record in MLB. Their 31-104 mark is a whopping 18.5 games behind a Miami Marlins team that is on pace to have the second or third-worst season in that team’s history.

While the Chicago White Sox will avoid having the worst record ever, they are in the running to have the saddest season result of the modern era — which began in 1901. Since that point in baseball history, the 1916 Philadelphia Phillies have owned the top spot for the worst record of all time at 36-117. But that could change in 2024 with the way things are going for Chicago.

It’s one thing to lose, but to do so at a historic level wears on a fan base. And to the surprise of no one fans have not been looking to plunk down their hard-earned money to see the worst show in baseball. The team has averaged 17,000 fans for their games in 2024. That is only better than the Rays, Marlins, and A’s. Franchises with a long history of poor turnouts at their stadiums.

Chicago White Sox games in September selling for just $1

That has led to the White Sox taking more drastic measures to get fans into their stadium. On Friday, Front Office Sports pointed out that SeatGeek, the league’s official ticket resale marketplace, had seats for Friday’s White Sox game for as little as $7.

Yet that is not the worst of it. The popular ticket marketplace currently has several games in the final month of the season going for as low as $1. A disturbing price for an MLB and something you would expect from the local Single-A club.

