MLB insider reveals how Baltimore Orioles won Tomoyuki Sugano sweepstakes: Could it work on Roki Sasaki too?

A new report explains how the Baltimore Orioles surprised many around MLB by winning the free agent chase for Japanese legend Tomoyuki Sugano.

For the most part, this has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Baltimore Orioles. Similar to have the team has operated for quite a few years. However, there was hope within the fanbase the team would be more active in free agency since they are now backed by billionaire owner David Rubenstein.

Yet that hasn’t been the case. It is all the more surprising since the Orioles have a pair of stars from their 2024 roster that are available on the open market. Yet, all indications are that All-Stars Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will take their talents elsewhere this offseason. However, despite that disappointment, Baltimore did make a notable move this week. And it was done without shelling out big bucks.

On Monday, the Baltimore Orioles inked Japanese pitching legend Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year deal worth $13 million. The signing surprised many because stars from Japan often prefer to land with franchises with more international notoriety. Yet, the team that has not signed a Japanese free agent since 2009 somehow won the chase for the 35-year-old pitcher.

On Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal revealed how Baltimore won the Sugano sweepstakes. And it might open the door to a realistic pursuit of fellow Japanese ace Roki Sasaki.

Tomoyuki Sugano stats (2024): 15-3 record, 1.67 ERA, 0.945 WHIP, 111 strikeouts, 156.2 innings pitched

Baltimore Orioles’ winning culture appealed to Tomoyuki Sugano

“Baltimore, an East Coast city with a minuscule Japanese population, would appear an unlikely destination for Sugano, one of the most accomplished pitchers in the history of Nippon Professional Baseball. But the 35-year-old wanted to join a championship contender,” Rosenthal wrote. “And the Orioles, in a video call Dec. 5, appealed to his professional instincts, offering ideas for how they could help him improve.

“I really loved our conversation with him,” Orioles pitching coach Drew French told the outlet. “He was listening so intently and I remember seeing the look on his face as he processed it all.”

Even at 35, and after winning three Central League MVPs, improving as a pitcher appealed to Sugano. And there is no denying the infrastructure the Orioles have built when it comes to player development. So could the same pitch work for 23-year-old Japanese free agent ace Roki Sasaki?

Roki Sasaki stats (2024): 10-5 Record, 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 129 SO, 111.0 IP

Many reports have pointed to the Los Angeles Dodgers being a heavy favorite to land the young star. But since his international free agent designation will limit bid amounts, the Orioles certainly have a chance. And if player development intrigued a Japanese legend, it could certainly appeal to a youngster hoping to reach legend status in MLB.

Various rumors have also suggested Sasaki would like to be one of the faces of his first MLB team. That would not happen with big market clubs like the Dodgers, Yankees, or even the Mets. Giving Baltimore another leg up on competitors for Sasaki. We should have an answer in the next week or so if Baltimore can land a second Japanese ace this winter.

