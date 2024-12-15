Baltimore Orioles rumors reveal 2 SP targets team will pursue to potentially replace Corbin Burnes

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest splashes in baseball last offseason, swinging a trade for Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. With the perennial All-Star pitcher expected to leave the team in free agency, new Orioles trade target and free-agent options are emerging to replace him.

Under new ownership, Baltimore is supposed to be more willing than ever before to increase payroll and invest in upgrading the Orioles roster. However, the team lost a bidding war to the New York Yankees for Max Fried and then got outbid by the Boston Red Sox for a Garrett Crochet trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore Orioles payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $122 million, 19th in MLB

Now, Burnes is on the verge of leaving and creating a major hole in the Orioles rotation. However, Baltimore seems to be preparing for that outcome with two targets reportedly on their radar to replace Burnes.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that if the Orioles do lose out on re-signing Burnes, one ‘more likely’ trade target for the team could be San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Dylan Cease stats (ESPN): 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, .200 batting average allowed, .601 OPS allowed in 189.1 innings pitched

Cease, age 28, popped up in MLB rumors this week with the Padres reportedly making him, Xander Bogaerts and Luis Arraez available. The two-time All-MLB Second team starting pitcher is generating the most interest of the three, with Baltimore among the teams tied to Cease.

Dylan Cease contract (Spotrac): $13 million salary in 2025 (estimated), MLB free agent in 2025-’26

Rosenthal notes that the Orioles “would be willing to entertain” the same caliber of deal they made last offseason with the Milwaukee Brewers for Burnes, trading shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-handed pitcher DL Hall and the 34th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

Another option for Baltimore assuming Burnes lands elsewhere, per Rosenthal, would be a reunion with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. The veteran right-handed pitcher compiled a 3.17 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP last season with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, but he previously struggled in his brief stint with the Orioles.

Jack Flaherty stats with Baltimore Orioles: 6.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 42-12 K-BB ratio, .311 batting average allowed, .889 OPS allowed in 34.2 innings pitched

Baltimore would hope that Flahert’s success last season – 29.9 percent K-rate and .222 batting average allowed – would carry over into the 2025 season and beyond. Given Flaherty’s durability concerns, he would also be significantly cheaper than re-signing Burnes but with far greater risk and downside.