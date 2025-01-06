MLB insider names 2 favorites for Roki Sasaki, timeline for decision

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki is the best player available in MLB free agency, offering teams a 23-year-old starter widely recognized as one of the best pitchers outside the United States. Sasaki is especially unique because MLB’s international free-agency rules will limit him to a standard contract, which is why more than 20 teams pursued him this winter.

There have been plenty of MLB rumors regarding what Sasaki is looking for. Heading into his age-23 season, Sasaki likely won’t be influenced by money. That’s because MLB rules require international free agents under the age of 25 to sign a minor-league contract that is subject to the 2025 international signing bonus pools.

Roki Sasaki stats 2024 (Baseball Reference): 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 4.03 K/BB, 10.5 K/9, 6.7 H/9, 0.2 HR/9 in 111 innings pitched

As a result, Sasaki wanted presentations that made compelling pitches on how each organization would develop him and their long-term plans. Other factors, such as location and the team’s championship hopes, also have played a role in the looming free-agency decision.

According to MLB.com senior insider Mark Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are still widely viewed as the co-favorites to sign Sasaki. While the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Texas Rangers are also involved, Sasaki is believed to prefer a West Coast team.

Roki Sasaki career stats (NPB): 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 5.74 K/BB, 11.5 K/9, 6.0 H/9, 0.3 HR/9 in 394.2 innings pitched

As for when Sasaki will sign, the timeline is relatively clear. The 2025 international signing period begins on Jan. 15, opening the window for a team to officially agree to terms on a deal with the highly-coveted starter. There’s also a 45-day negotiating window that began when he was posted by his Japanese club, which ends on Jan. 23.

While it will be at least another week before the finalists for Sasaki emerge, there should be more clarity on the situation in the coming days. Sasaki’s camp could also soon begin informing clubs that aren’t in the mix, which could open things up for the likes of Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

