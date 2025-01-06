MLB rumors reveal 5 teams in mix to sign Jack Flaherty this winter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is one of the top arms available in MLB free agency right now. While teams are still prioritizing the battle for Roki Saski, MLB rumors are shedding light on the competition to sign Flaherty.

The 29-year-old righty opened the 2024 season with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 2.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 106.2 innings pitched. While the Tigers were in the playoff race, they flipped Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline to strengthen their farm system.

Jack Flaherty stats (ESPN): 3.17 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 7.5 H/9, 10.8 K/9 in 162 innings pitched

Flaherty wasn't nearly as effective with Los Angeles. In 55.1 innings pitched, his ERA fell to 1.28 with 52 hits and 19 walks allowed. Opponents also posted a .729 OPS off him compared to a .625 OPS allowed during his stint with Detroit.

Despite his overall success in 2024, the free-agent market has moved slowed for Flaherty. Part of the issue stems from medical concerns regarding his lower back, which resulted in the New York Yankees pulling out of a trade in July. However, he still has suitors.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Tigers are all in the mix to land Flaherty.

Having failed to re-sign Corbin Burnes, Baltimore has currently replaced the perennial All-Star with Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano. However, both are widely viewed as back-end starters whereas a reunion with Flaherty would provide the Orioles with a potential No. 2 for their rotation.

The Giants and Blue Jays have been after several of the top MLB free agents and are among the teams still in the mix to sign Pete Alonso. Chicago has already pursued trades for a starting pitcher, but Flaherty could be a more cost-effective option. As for the Tigers, the team’s priority seems to be landing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. However, depending on Flahert’s asking price, it’s possible Detroit could land both.