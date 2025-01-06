MLB insider reveals team with the most interest in signing Pete Alonso this winter

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso entered MLB free agency eyeing a $200 million contract that would make him one of the highest paid MLB players in 2025. The arrival of January didn’t bring a new contract for the All-Star first baseman, whose options have quickly evaporated on the open market.

Alonso, age 30, hit free agency as one of the best power hitters available. A four-time All-Star selection, the right-handed hitter sports a career .854 OPS with three consecutive seasons of 34-plus home runs and 88-plus RBI. He hoped to land a lucrative $200 million contract that would cover five-plus years but the market thus far hasn’t worked out in his favor.

Related: Insider names favorite to sign Pete Alonso, latest on New York Mets contract talks

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .240/.329/.459, .788 OPS, 34 home runs, 88 RBI, 31 doubles

The dominos started to fall quickly with the New York Mets splurging on Juan Soto, with the biggest contract in MLB history significantly reducing what they were willing to offer Alonso. It left him with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros as top potential suitors, but both clubs filled those vacancies at first base with Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Walker.

The Seattle Mariners would be a perfect landing spot for Alonso, but financial limitations created by tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue due to the collapse of regional TV networks. So, with very limited options, it appears only one team has a strong interest in Alonso.

Related: NL West team interested in signing Pete Alonso

During an appearance on MLB Network, senior MLB insider Jon Morosi shared that as of right now the Mets are the team that has the most interest in Alonso.

New York Mets payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $280 million

Of course, the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms on a deal for months. New York offered Alonso a seven-year, $158 million contract in 2023 but he declined it and wanted to test the open market. In free agency, he hasn’t found a club willing to offer $200-plus million.

The Mets are reportedly willing to provide Alonso with a multi-year contract offering in the range of the average annual value he’s looking for but the length of the deal is a holdup. With no other suitor seemingly willing to get into a bidding war with the Mets, Alonso will likely have to keep lowering his contract demands.

Related: Best MLB stories of 2024