Team insider reveals Philadelphia Phillies ‘aren’t expected to push the needle’ with splashy free-agent signing at winter meetings

Will the Philadelphia Phillies splurge in free agency this offseason like they have previously?

After coming off back-to-back disappointing postseason losses, the Phillies are looking to upgrade an inconsistent lineup that can have trouble scoring runs during long droughts and chases too many pitches out of the strike zone.

Since most of the lineup is set with big-money contracts in Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies are looking to get creative on the trade front.

They have reportedly made All-Stars Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez available for the right deal and have also dangled Castellanos, but he will be harder to move because he’s still owed $40 million over the last two years of his deal.

The Phillies are also looking to upgrade the outfield, hoping to pick up a power-hitting corner outfielder and possibly switch Brandon Marsh back to center field to platoon with Johan Rojas.

Juan Soto is the biggest free agent on the market, with other slugging outfielders including Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez.

Team insider believes Philadelphia Phillies won’t make free-agent splash at winter meetings

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies “aren’t expected to push the needle” at next week’s MLB winter meetings like they’ve done before, referencing Trea Turner’s 11-year, $300 million deal.

“Despite the team’s shortcomings in each of the past two postseasons, they believe they have a talented enough core to win a World Series,” Zolecki reports. “They just need to improve the supporting cast.”

Zolecki reports the Phillies didn’t meet with Soto and have not made him an offer, as contract bids have reportedly reached into the $700 million range.

“The Phillies want to improve a lineup that has not produced at the worst possible times (i.e. majority of the final five games of the 2023 NLCS and the 2024 NLDS). The most obvious path is left field or center field with Nick Castellanos expected again to be the everyday right fielder. Brandon Marsh is expected to play left or center, with the newcomer taking the remaining spot. Johan Rojas could be in the mix, if he shows improvement offensively,” notes Zolecki.

On top of looking to add a bat, the Phillies want to shore up the backend of the rotation and add another high-leverage arm in the bullpen with Jeff Hoffman and trade acquisition Carlos Estevez free agents.

