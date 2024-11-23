Philadelphia Phillies reportedly willing to trade their Minor League Player of the Year

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to upgrade a lineup that has disappeared in the last two postseasons and whose batters chase too many pitches outside the strike zone.

With most positions set and anchored by high-priced players, the Phillies will have to get creative this offseason.

One option is to reconfigure their outfield. If the Phillies can land a power-hitting corner outfielder, they can move Brandon Marsh back to center field and implement a lefty-righty platoon with Johan Rojas.

There have also reportedly been discussions about moving All-Stars Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez. Both players are arbitration-eligible, and the Phillies have not yet pursued long-term deals with either.

The Phillies could even trade from their minor league system, which has improved in recent years. However, young pitching prospect Andrew Painter remains off limits.

One player who could be on the trade block? The Phillies’ Minor League Player of the Year.

Philadelphia Phillies reportedly willing to trade top prospect Justin Crawford

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that Justin Crawford, who received the Paul Owens Award as the Phillies Minor League Player of the Year, is not untouchable.

Crawford, the son of former MLB player Carl Crawford, was selected by the Phillies with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old has become one of the Phillies’ top prospects, rapidly rising through the ranks. Across two levels in 2024 — High-A and Double-A — Crawford slashed .313/.360/.444, with nine home runs, 25 doubles, four triples, 79 runs scored, and 42 stolen bases. He also appeared in the MLB Futures Game.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is high on Crawford but hasn’t ruled out trading him for the right return.

“The Phillies, according to major-league sources, have not excluded Crawford from trade talks. He would be moved only for a big-league player with multiple years of club control,” Gelb reports.

According to FanGraphs, the Phillies have an estimated $263 million payroll committed for 2024, with eight players making $18 million or more.

