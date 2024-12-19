Will Philadelphia Phillies trade Alec Bohm this offseason? MLB insider reveals latest update

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were expected to be one of the more active teams this offseason, looking to improve their outfield offense and fill the back end of their rotation.

However, it’s been quiet on both fronts. The only move of note the Phillies have made — so far — is signing two-time All-Star reliever Jordan Romano, who was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery in 2024.

The Phillies have reportedly made some players available for trades: first-time All-Stars Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez, and 2023 All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos.

The Phillies have placed a high premium on Bohm in reported trade talks, which makes one wonder if they’re really trying to move the third baseman at all.

When the Phillies and Athletics engaged in trade talks for Bohm, Philadelphia reportedly wanted All-Star reliever Mason Miller in return and were rebuffed. When Kyle Tucker was available before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies reportedly offered Bohm and Castellanos to the Houston Astros. And with the Seattle Mariners, the Phillies allegedly wanted one of two aces: Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.

If the Phillies do trade Bohm, they would need to replace him, but how remains the major question. Top prospect Aidan Miller won’t likely be ready to contend for a roster spot until 2026. Would the Phillies try to acquire Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals or sign Alex Bregman to a big-money deal? The Phillies are also trying to upgrade their offense in center and left fields, as the team finished 20th and tied for 15th in OPS for each position, respectively.

MLB insider reveals where Philadelphia Phillies stand on Alec Bohm

Despite the Phillies dangling Bohm in trade talks, it appears he will be staying in Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia is steadfast in its contention that third baseman Alec Bohm isn’t going anywhere, despite the Phillies’ desire to reshape their roster,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reports.

Things could obviously change once Bregman signs with a team or if the Cardinals do end up trading Arenado, but if the Phillies aren’t blown away by a trade package, it seems Bohm will still be wearing Phillies pinstripes in 2025.

The 2024 season marked Bohm’s first All-Star selection, earning him the starting third base position. However, his performance showed stark contrasts between the first and second half of the season. Before the All-Star break, he slashed .295/.348/.482, with 11 home runs, 33 doubles, 70 RBI, and 42 runs scored.

His production declined significantly in the second half, as he slashed just .251/.299/.382, with four home runs, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, and 20 runs scored. A late-season hand injury further diminished his power at the plate.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson even benched Bohm in Game 2 of the NLDS against the New York Mets due to his lack of offensive production.

Bohm is expected to make around $8 million in arbitration next season and won’t be a free agent until after 2026. Through five seasons with the Phillies, he has posted a .277 batting average with a .743 OPS, 105 OPS+, 59 home runs, and a 3.8 WAR.

