The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most active teams in trade talks this winter, with MLB rumors linking the club to a pursuit of Kyle Tucker and attempting to deal the likes of Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos and Ranger Suarez. However, the inability to find a deal so far might have everything to do with the club’s offers.

Coming off a 95-win season that ended prematurely in the National League Division Series, Philadelphia wanted to make changes this offseason. It had initial interest in Juan Soto before the bidding war reached $700-plus million and was floating several of its major-league players and prospects in trade talks.

Alec Bohm stats (ESPN): .280/.332/.448, .779 OPS< 15 home runs, 97 RBI, 44 doubles

The Phillies were among the teams interested in Tucker, but easily lost the bidding war to the Chicago Cubs. Now, efforts to flip Bohm to another team aren’t going well with the asking price set by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski reportedly playing a major part.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Oakland Athletics reached out to the Phillies regarding a trade for Bohm. The A’s are in the market for a third baseman with multiple years of contract control, which Brohm provides. However, Oakland ended trade talks immediately when Philadelphia insisted on receiving All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Alec Bohm contract (Spotrac): $8.1 million salary in 2025 (estimated), arbitration-eligible in 2026, MLB free agent in 2026-’27

Miller, age 26, briefly popped up in MLB trade rumors over the summer with nearly every World Series contender interested in acquiring the Athletics’ closer. Not only did Miller record a 2.49 ERA last season with a 41.8 percent strikeout rate and a .159 batting average allowed, but he’s also under contract through 2029 and is projected to make less than $1 million next season.

When MLB teams inquired into the cost of acquiring Miller ahead of the trade deadline, they were reportedly scared off by an asking price that required multiple top prospects and young MLB-ready players in return. Philadelphia, on the other hand, seemingly thought two years of Bohm would be enough to entice the A’s.

This is the third time this offseason that MLB teams have linked a low-ball offer from the Phillies front office involving Bohm. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times previously reported that the Phillies asked the Seattle Mariners for either George Kirby or Logan Gilbert back in exchange for Bohm.

Gilbert, age 27, earned his first All-Star selection this past season and compiled a 3.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 220 strikeouts over 208.2 innings pitched. He’s also under contract through 2027. Kirby, under team control through 2028, was an All-Star selection in 2023 and has a 3.44 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 381.2 innings pitched over the last two seasons.