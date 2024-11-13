New Philadelphia Phillies rumor reveals surprising reason why All-Star Alec Bohm on the trade block

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A new report has revealed the real reason why the Philadelphia Phillies have shockingly put young star Alec Bohm on the trade block, and it should make interested teams worry.

The 2024 Phillies regular season was a productive one. They won their most games since 2011 and for the first time in over a decade, they took home the National League East title. However, over the final months of that run to the division title, there were clear signs of concern.

Related: Philadelphia Phillies linked to two-time World Series-winning All-Star

Then they played the New York Mets in the Divisional Series and found out their sluggish finish was actually a symptom of a bigger problem. And they were soundly ousted from the playoffs by a divisional rival that won six fewer games than them.

Many players on the roster deserve blame for their disappointing finish to the season. However, the one who was the biggest standout for the wrong reasons was All-Star Alec Bohm. He went from being one of the team’s best players in 2024 to a nightmare in the playoffs. He was even benched in Game 3 of the best of five series.

Nevertheless, it was still surprising when it was revealed this month that the 28-year-old former first-round pick is reportedly on the trade block this offseason. The assumption has been he is a piece that could help fetch a star in return, and the organization felt he was expendable after a rough postseason.

However, it seems the reason the team wants to move Bohm should worry clubs around the league intrigued about landing the young star.

Alec Bohm stats (2024): .280 AVG, .332 OBP, .448 SLG, .779 OPS, 15 HR, 97 RBI, 62 R

Philadelphia Phillies concerned with Alec Bohm’s alleged immaturity

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“There are some people around that organization that aren’t huge fans of the way he acts sometimes,” AJ Pierzynski said this week on the “Foul Territory Show” podcast. “And I am just going to leave it at that. There are some people that have said he needs to basically grow up a little bit. He got benched in the playoffs. If you remember in Game 3 he got benched. It had to do with both [underperformance and immaturity].

“This came from people around the Phillies. I am not saying Dave Dombrowski, Sam Fuld, or Rob Thomson [said it]. But it came from people around and have a lot of knowledge about the Phillies. That he needs to take the next step as a maturing adult.”

Alec Bohm contract: Arbitration eligible for next two seasons, projected to make $8.1 million in 2025

Despite his impressive talent, a lack of maturity is pretty worrisome for a player nearing 30 years old. Yet, in the end, talent plays. His upside is undeniable, and being under team control for two more seasons adds major value. Nevertheless, interested teams are sure to be cautious about what they offer in a trade for the Phillies star.

Related: Juan Soto to Philadelphia Phillies? MLB insiders predict team will sign these top free agents, including All-Star outfielder