Is Nick Sirianni still on hot seat despite leading Philadelphia Eagles to playoffs?

Nick Sirianni’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles seemed in doubt less than one year ago.

Despite a strong 10-1 start in 2023, the Eagles collapsed, losing five of their final six games before their elimination by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Following widespread speculation about Sirianni’s job security, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman retained their head coach while implementing strategic changes. They appointed two new coordinators: Kellen Moore to lead the offense and Vic Fangio to oversee the defense.

The 2024 season began with considerable challenges. A 2-2 record through four games raised concerns, compounded by speculation about Sirianni’s relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The situation intensified when Sirianni engaged in a verbal altercation with Eagles fans following a victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The team’s fortunes improved significantly as the season progressed, however. Running back Saquon Barkley surpassed 2,000 rushing yards, while the defense emerged as one of the NFL’s premier units. Under Sirianni’s leadership, the Eagles achieved a 13-3 record, securing both the NFC East title and the No. 2 playoff seed.

But is Sirianni still on the hot seat despite his success?

NFL insider reveals Nick Sirianni’s job status with Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports that people around the league continue to speculate about Sirianni’s position with the Eagles, particularly regarding the consequences of a potential first-round playoff exit.

“Nick Sirianni has quieted the preseason noise with the Eagles’ 13-3 season. Would a first-round playoff exit reignite talks about his job status? It’s hard to say, but it’s a question some people around the league are wondering,” Fowler notes.

The absence of a contract extension beyond 2025 adds another dimension to the situation.

“Sirianni’s 47-20 record is impressive. Yet his standing was a talking point coming off a tumultuous 2023 campaign, and he doesn’t have a contract extension in place,” Fowler explains. “The sideline and on-field spats are sort of hard to ignore. Any firing here would be a sizable upset, but if we’re talking surprises, this would be one to list because his status was a regular debate four months ago.”

Should the Eagles make an unexpected coaching change after the 2024 season, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would likely emerge as a primary candidate. Also, the organization could promote current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

However, dismissing Sirianni appears unlikely given his track record of three consecutive playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance two seasons ago. The Eagles conclude their regular season against the New York Giants this Sunday.

