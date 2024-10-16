Philadelphia Eagles officials reportedly call Nick Sirianni’s sideline outburst at fans ’embarrassing’

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Some officials with the Philadelphia Eagles may be getting tired of Nick Sirianni’s antics.

Two team officials called Sirianni’s conduct “embarrassing” after the Eagles head coach was seen jawing at fans when the Birds beat the Cleveland Browns, 20-16, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni chirping at fans in Philadelphia after the win over Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/DHcxcW6wh7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2024

Cameras captured Sirianni walking close to the stands, yelling at fans, despite the Eagles struggling against one of the worst teams in the NFL. During the game, Eagles fans booed the team’s effort and some chanted “Fire Nick!”

Following the game, Sirianni brought his three children to his postgame press conference, even though he knew he would be facing tough questions from the Philadelphia media.

When asked about him yelling towards the stands, Sirianni said he didn’t take too kindly at the negativity.

“We thrive off the crowd when they cheer for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Sirianni said, via ESPN.com. “We hear them when they boo. We don’t necessarily like it. I don’t think that’s productive for anybody. But when they cheer for us and when we’ve got them rolling, we love it.”

Sirianni added that his players wanted him to bring back his fiery personality.

“I was having fun. And I kind of got some feedback from the guys, the sense of like, ‘We need you back, Nick. We need your energy. We need your focus,'” noted Sirianni. “I’ve gotten that from a couple players. When I’m operating and having fun, I think that breeds to the rest of the football team. If I want the guys to celebrate and be themselves after big plays, then I should probably do that myself, right?

“Now there’s times for that and times not for that. I have to have wisdom and discernment of when to do that and when not to do that.”

The next day, though, Sirianni, struck a conciliatory tone, apologizing for his sideline behavior.

“I was trying to bring energy yesterday. Energy, enthusiasm,” Sirianni said Monday, via The Associated Press. “I’m sorry and disappointed at how my energy was directed at the end of the game. My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating and celebrating with our guys. I have to have better wisdom and discernment of when to use that energy and that wasn’t the time.

“You want to be passionate and have energy just like I did in there today with the guys when we watched film together. It’s having that discernment of when to do that. I wish there was a playbook for stuff like that. It would make the job a little bit easier to do.”

Sirianni has been on the hot seat after the Eagles collapsed down the stretch last season. The Birds started out 10-1, but finished the season 1-5, and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9, in the Wild Card round.

With the team’s inauspicious 3-2 start to 2024 and the struggles on both sides of the ball, Sirianni is under even more of a microscope.

Nick Sirianni denies using children as shield

Sirianni was also heavily criticized for bringing his young children on stage with him following Sunday’s game as it led to some awkward moments as he cursed in front of them.

Nick Sirianni explains his decision to bring his children to Sunday’s postgame press conference:



“My ONLY intention is my love for my family and wanting them to share that moment with me.”



(@WIPMorningShow via @audacy app) https://t.co/zw9JcfJLxE pic.twitter.com/OPaD9ErcvR — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 15, 2024

During an appearance on the 94 WIP Morning Show, Sirianni denied it was his intention using his kids as a shield.

“I have so many great memories of football and growing up in football. It’s why I’m in this position today,” Sirianni said, via Awful Announcing. “There are limited opportunities to share these moments. I love my family with everything I have. And I want them to love this game the way I love this game because of what this game has done for me. And so that was my only intention.

“My kids love going up on that press conference with me. And my only intention is to share a moment after that. And in my eyes and in my mind, I’ve learned in this game that it’s hard to win and you have to appreciate the wins. If you don’t appreciate the wins, it is a miserable, long, lonely experience. And so my only — only — intention is my love for my family and want them to share that moment with me. Because again, because of my past.”

The Eagles are three-point home favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday.

