4 Philadelphia Eagles coaching candidates to replace Nick Sirianni

The hot seat got even hotter for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles were unprepared and undisciplined in Sunday’s ugly 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were down 21-0 at one point, and 24-7 at the half. Yes, the Birds were without wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson, but this team just wasn’t ready to play.

The defense once again collapsed, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to turn over the ball in the red zone, and an Eagles player thought it was a “savvy veteran move” to push an opponent into a punt returner, which caused a fumble and ensuing touchdown for the Bucs. Coming off last year’s end-of-season collapse, and with the way the Eagles have been playing to start 2024, Sirianni could be looking for a new job soon.

Here are four potential candidates to replace Sirianni if he’s fired.