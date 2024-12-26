Nick Sirianni reportedly had altercation with Philadelphia Eagles great after Week 16 loss to Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni added to his negative reputation with players after having an altercation following the team’s loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

This has been a very good season for the Eagles. After splitting their first four games, Philly reeled off 10 straight wins heading into their divisional clash with the Commanders over the weekend. And the strong showing was badly needed for head coach Nick Sirianni.

Related: Terrell Owens renews 20-year rivalry with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb

Heading into the offseason there were questions if he would survive an awful finish to their 2023 season. Most coaches would easily make it through a late-season swoon during a playoff year. Especially after reaching the Super Bowl the year before. But Sirianni’s questionable relationship with his players opened the door to a potential coaching change in the offseason.

In the summer reports implied the coach had made amends with the players he had recent issues with. However, it seems that there are some former Philadelphia Eagles talents he still had some problems with. And it led to a very awkward moment over the weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles record: 12-3

Nick Sirianni and Zach Ertz had an altercation after Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 loss?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Sirianni and former Eagles star Zach Ertz had an on-field altercation following the Commanders’ win over Philly this weekend. The three-time Pro Bowler allegedly took exception to a comment the coach made about his performance for Washington.

Things got so heated that Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro had to separate them. However, the report also claimed that the two later spoke over a Zoom call and Sirianni apologized to the tight end who played eight and a half years in Philadelphia.

Zach Ertz stats (Eagles): 579 receptions, 6,267 receiving yards, 38 touchdowns, 10.8 yards per catch

Sirianni coached Ertz for a few months before he sent him packing via trade to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ turmoil becomes public after teammate reveals troubling relationship between Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown