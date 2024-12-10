Terrell Owens renews 20-year rivalry with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb

Credit: Byron Hetzler-Imagn Images

The 20-year-long beef between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb refuses to die.

The two made magic together on the field in 2004, helping to lead the Eagles to Super Bowl 39 that season, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

When Eagles fans thought they were getting the next Joe Montana-Jerry Rice duo, it was anything but. The relationship between the two spiraled, causing locker room discord, and the Eagles ended up releasing Owens nearly halfway through the 2025 season.

Now, Owens renewed the rivalry after McNabb commented on the issues following Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Terrell Owens calls out former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Donovan McNabb

During an appearance on 94WIP Sportsradio on Monday, McNabb shared his thoughts on the relationship between Hurts and Brown. The All-Pro wide receiver appeared unhappy at his quarterback after Sunday’s win against the Carolina Panthers where Hurts only had 108 yards passing.

“It’s two grown men,” said McNabb. “If you got an issue, you come to me. Let’s not go through the media […] because now it blows up and […] now what you said is out there in front of everybody.”

That caught the attention of Owens, who took McNabb to task on X.

“Now this is coming from you,” Owens posted. “Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media but here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me so maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeh…And we might have won Super Bowl 39 but that’s another story for another day.”

On Tuesday, Owens appeared on former Eagles teammate Freddie Mitchell’s Instagram Live where he said you don’t need to have a good relationship with your quarterback for the team to play well.

“Nobody knows unless you got first-hand information that those two guys have beef,” said Owens. “When I played toward the end of the season, I didn’t like Donovan, but that didn’t deter me from going out there and balling.”

Mitchell then brought up that Owens and McNabb had their best game together in Super Bowl 39 despite being “mad at each other.” Owens, who played in the championship game with a broken leg, had 122 yards on nine receptions in the 24-21 loss.

“That’s all that matters. At the end of the day, once you get in-between the lines, anything external, that shouldn’t matter because the common goal is to win games,” added Owens. “If you’re being selfish and not throwing me the ball for X, Y, Z, for whatever reason, then that’s on you.”

McNabb has yet to respond to Owens’ latest comments about him.

