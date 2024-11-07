NFL drug tests Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley after spectacular backward hurdle against Jaguars

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Football fans are still marveling at Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle over a Jacksonville Jaguars defender during the Philadelphia Eagles’ nail-biting Sunday victory.

In the second quarter, Barkley caught a pass and ran upfield, executing a spin move before blindly hurdling backward over Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

During an appearance on the “Air It Out” podcast, Barkley explained his thought process during the extraordinary play.

“What really happened was, I was going to hit a double spin,” Barkley said. “I aborted it, so when I spun, I went to spin again, and I just thought it was probably going to take away from how cool the play is. I thought he was going low, so I was just like, it would be cool if I just jumped up, but my body kind of took over.”

Barkley also revealed what surprisingly happened to him after the game.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley says he got drug-tested after win

Following the win, the NFL unexpectedly requested this from Barkley.

“I got drug-tested right after the game,” Barkley revealed on the podcast, drawing laughter from the hosts.

Barkley finished the game with 30 total touches for 199 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

