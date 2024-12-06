NFL insider suggests Philadelphia Eagles could be searching for new offensive coordinator after season

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Could the Philadelphia Eagles be searching for a new offensive coordinator for the fifth time in six seasons?

Kellen Moore (and Saquon Barkley) has revived an Eagles offense that struggled last year under Brian Johnson. This season, Philadelphia ranks third in total yards per game (377.7), first in rushing yards (188.9), and eighth in points (26.7).

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also rebounded following a down 2023 season, throwing 14 touchdowns and scoring another 12 on the ground. He’s thrown just five interceptions as the Eagles have built a 10-2 record heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

With Philadelphia’s offense performing at an elite level, could Moore become an attractive head-coaching candidate after the season?

Related: Philadelphia Eagles game today: 2024 Eagles schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reports he won’t be surprised if Moore receives consideration for open head-coaching positions.

“A couple of years ago, Moore was a popular enough candidate that he seemed on the verge of landing a head-coaching job,” Graziano notes. “The end of his time as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator led to an ill-fated 2023 season in that same job with the Chargers. But he has rebounded in his first season in Philadelphia, designing and calling one of the league’s most explosive offenses around Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and a terrific offensive line.”

The insider even suggested Moore could return to Dallas to replace Mike McCarthy.

“If the Cowboys move on from Mike McCarthy, could Moore be a candidate to return to Dallas in the big job?” Graziano asked.

Several head-coaching positions will be available this offseason. The Chicago Bears and New York Giants have already fired their head coaches mid-season, while potential openings could arise with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Related: NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 14: NFL playoff picture right now, 3 teams can clinch, including Philadelphia Eagles