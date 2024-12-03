fbpx

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 14: NFL playoff picture right now, 3 teams can clinch

Updated:
NFL Week 14 has arrived, delivering the first full weekend of football in December and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Two teams clinched playoff spots this past week with victories and there are even more NFL playoff clinching scenarios in Week 14.

Below, we’ll take you through the NFL playoff picture right now and how the field would look in both the NFC and AFC. We’ll also highlight the teams already eliminated from playoff contention, with their focus now shifted toward improving their positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let’s dive into the current NFL playoff picture followed by the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 14 ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs* – 11-1
  2. Buffalo Bills* – 10-3
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 9-3
  4. Houston Texans – 8-5
  5. Los Angeles Chargers – 8-4 (WC)
  6. Baltimore Ravens – 8-5 (WC)
  7. Denver Broncos – 8-5 (WC)

NFC

  1. Detroit Lions – 11-1
  2. Philadelphia Eagles – 10-2
  3. Seattle Seahawks – 7-5
  4. Atlanta Falcons – 6-6
  5. Minnesota Vikings – 10-2 (WC)
  6. Green Bay Packers – 9-3 (WC)
  7. Washington Commanders – 8-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have clinched spots in the NFL playoffs. The Bills clinched a home playoff game by winning the AFC East.

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs

  • New York Giants
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New England Patriots

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC

  • (7) Denver Broncos vs (2) Buffalo Bills
  • (6) Baltimore Ravens vs (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • (5) Los Angeles Chargers vs (4) Houston Texans
  • BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs

NFC

  • (7) Washington Commanders vs (2) Philadelphia Eagles
  • (6) Green Bay Packers) vs (3) Seattle Seahawks
  • (5) Minnesota Vikings vs (4) Atlanta Falcons
  • BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 14

  • Detroit Lions
    • Detroit Lions win on TNF over the Green Bay Packers
    • Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie + Philadelphia Eagles win
    • Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Arizona Cardinals tie
    • Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Arizona Cardinals loss + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie
    • Atlanta Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Eagles win + wins from Cowboys, Bears, Steelers, Titans
    • Atlanta Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Eagles win + Bears win + Steelers/Titans wn
    • Atlanta Falcons tie + Cardinals loss + Eagles/Cowboys/Bears/Steelers/TItans wins
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie + Eagles win
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals tie
    • Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
    • Philadelphia Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals tie
  • Minnesota Vikings
    • Minnesota Vikings win + Cardinals tie
    • Minnesota Vikings win + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie
    • Minnesota Vikings tie + Buccaneers loss + Rams loss + Cardinals loss
    • Minnesota Vikings tie + Buccaneers loss + Rams loss + Cardinals tie + Eagles win/tie

Who can clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings can all clinch playoff spots this week.

NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

SeedTeamRecordWin %Tiebreaker
1Chiefs11-1.917N/A
2Bills10-2.833N/A
3Steelers9-3.750N/A
4Texans8-5.615N/A
5*Chargers8-4.667N/A
6*Ravens8-5.615BAL beat DEN
7*Broncos8-5.615^
HuntColts6-7.462N/A
HuntDolphins5-7.417N/A
HuntBengals4-8.333N/A

NFC

SeedTeamRecordWin %Tiebreaker
1Lions11-1.917N/A
2Eagles10-2.833N/A
3Seahawks7-5.583N/A
4Falcons6-6.500ATL beat TB
5*Vikings10-2.833N/A
6*Packers9-3.750N/A
7*Commanders8-5.615N/A
HuntBuccaneers6-6.500Win % in NFC
HuntCardinals6-6.500ARZ beat LAR
HuntRams6-6.500^

