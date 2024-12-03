NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 14: NFL playoff picture right now, 3 teams can clinch

NFL Week 14 has arrived, delivering the first full weekend of football in December and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Two teams clinched playoff spots this past week with victories and there are even more NFL playoff clinching scenarios in Week 14.

Below, we’ll take you through the NFL playoff picture right now and how the field would look in both the NFC and AFC. We’ll also highlight the teams already eliminated from playoff contention, with their focus now shifted toward improving their positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let’s dive into the current NFL playoff picture followed by the NFL playoff clinching scenarios this week.

NFL playoff picture 2024

Here is the NFL playoff picture entering Week 14 ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

AFC Kansas City Chiefs* – 11-1 Buffalo Bills* – 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers – 9-3 Houston Texans – 8-5 Los Angeles Chargers – 8-4 (WC) Baltimore Ravens – 8-5 (WC) Denver Broncos – 8-5 (WC) NFC Detroit Lions – 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles – 10-2 Seattle Seahawks – 7-5 Atlanta Falcons – 6-6 Minnesota Vikings – 10-2 (WC) Green Bay Packers – 9-3 (WC) Washington Commanders – 8-5 (WC)

Who has clinched the NFL playoffs in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have clinched spots in the NFL playoffs. The Bills clinched a home playoff game by winning the AFC East.

NFL teams eliminated from playoffs

New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

NFL Playoff matchups right now

AFC (7) Denver Broncos vs (2) Buffalo Bills

(6) Baltimore Ravens vs (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

(5) Los Angeles Chargers vs (4) Houston Texans

BYE: (1) Kansas City Chiefs NFC (7) Washington Commanders vs (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Green Bay Packers) vs (3) Seattle Seahawks

(5) Minnesota Vikings vs (4) Atlanta Falcons

BYE: (1) Detroit Lions

NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 14

Detroit Lions Detroit Lions win on TNF over the Green Bay Packers Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie + Philadelphia Eagles win Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Arizona Cardinals tie Atlanta Falcons loss/tie + Arizona Cardinals loss + Los Angeles Rams loss/tie Atlanta Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Eagles win + wins from Cowboys, Bears, Steelers, Titans Atlanta Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Eagles win + Bears win + Steelers/Titans wn Atlanta Falcons tie + Cardinals loss + Eagles/Cowboys/Bears/Steelers/TItans wins Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Rams loss/tie + Eagles win Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals tie Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie

Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win/tie Philadelphia Eagles win + Falcons loss/tie + Cardinals tie Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals loss + Lions win/tie Philadelphia Eagles win + Buccaneers loss/tie + Cardinals tie Philadelphia Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie Philadelphia Eagles tie + Falcons loss + Cardinals tie Philadelphia Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie Philadelphia Eagles tie + Buccaneers loss + Cardinals tie

Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings win + Cardinals tie Minnesota Vikings win + Cardinals loss + Rams loss/tie Minnesota Vikings tie + Buccaneers loss + Rams loss + Cardinals loss Minnesota Vikings tie + Buccaneers loss + Rams loss + Cardinals tie + Eagles win/tie



Who can clinch a playoff spot this week?

The Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings can all clinch playoff spots this week.

NFL playoff hunt right now

AFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Chiefs 11-1 .917 N/A 2 Bills 10-2 .833 N/A 3 Steelers 9-3 .750 N/A 4 Texans 8-5 .615 N/A 5* Chargers 8-4 .667 N/A 6* Ravens 8-5 .615 BAL beat DEN 7* Broncos 8-5 .615 ^ Hunt Colts 6-7 .462 N/A Hunt Dolphins 5-7 .417 N/A Hunt Bengals 4-8 .333 N/A

NFC

Seed Team Record Win % Tiebreaker 1 Lions 11-1 .917 N/A 2 Eagles 10-2 .833 N/A 3 Seahawks 7-5 .583 N/A 4 Falcons 6-6 .500 ATL beat TB 5* Vikings 10-2 .833 N/A 6* Packers 9-3 .750 N/A 7* Commanders 8-5 .615 N/A Hunt Buccaneers 6-6 .500 Win % in NFC Hunt Cardinals 6-6 .500 ARZ beat LAR Hunt Rams 6-6 .500 ^

