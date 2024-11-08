Did Philadelphia Eagles hide an injury to quarterback Jalen Hurts?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni caused quite the kerfuffle when speaking to reporters on Friday.

When asked why franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts took a rest day on Wednesday, especially since he’s never sat out of practice due to load management, Sirianni gave a very surprising answer.

“He was dealing with a — it was on the injury report — dealing with the ankle and just making sure we’re precautious with everything,” Sirianni said.

Wait, what? 🤔😳



Nick Sirianni surprisingly hints that Jalen Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/WdbbiHV34B — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 8, 2024

That caught everyone off-guard as Hurts was designated on Wednesday’s injury report as rest.

When questioned again, Sirianni immediately pivoted.

“That was rest, yeah,” Sirianni said. “Sorry, I thought you were talking about something else.”

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Hurts has been dealing with a “mild ankle issue” that last couple of weeks. Another source told McManus that the QB has “lower leg soreness.”

“The source added that Hurts was held back from dropping and planting during the individual periods but did throw the football later Wednesday during team walk-through,” McManus reports.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Hurts was asked why he was taking a rest day.

“I just do what I’m told,” Hurts said.

Hurts was a full participant in practice on Thursday and was seen warming up before the start of Friday’s practice.

The Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and then take on the Washington Commanders just four days later.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts surprisingly reveals NFL contract forbids him to play this leisure sport

Could Philadelphia Eagles get fined over Jalen Hurts’ injury status?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There’s a chance the NFL could fine the Eagles if they find that they were publicly misleading Hurts’ injury status.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Atlanta Falcons were fined $75,000 and then-head coach Arthur Smith was fined $25,000 for not listing running back Bijan Robinson on the injury report with an illness. The Pittsburgh Steelers were previously fined as well when the team listed former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the injury report as rest when he was dealing with an elbow issue.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles game today: 2024 Eagles schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report