Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts surprisingly reveals NFL contract forbids him to play this leisure sport

Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed he isn’t allowed to play golf because his contract forbids it.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he didn’t play golf with ex-President Obama on Tuesday — or plays it at all — because his contract forbids it, clarifying what he said during training camp about owner Jeffrey Lurie telling him not to play the game.



Hurts joked that Obama trash talked… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 30, 2024

Hurts told reporters this interesting nugget after he was spotted at a suburban Philadelphia golf course with former President Barack Obama.

On Tuesday, Hurts was at Merion Golf Course, as Obama, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and running back Saquon Barkley all golfed together. The Pro Bowl quarterback was just along for the ride.

How about this foursome!



Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spent the Birds off day golfing with…

Former President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/tF0tAy2ELq — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 29, 2024

Hurts explained to reporters that Lurie told him he can’t golf. The quarterback didn’t elaborate why, saying it was a story for another time.

It’s not uncommon for star athletes to have these types of provisions in their contracts.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts trash talks Obama on golf course

Even though he wasn’t allowed to golf, Hurts still had a blast on the course. He and Barkley ended up trash-talking Obama, with the former president giving it right back.

“To see him out there enjoying himself and talking a little trash, that was cool,” Hurts told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I told him (Obama) he didn’t want these problems yet. By contract I can’t golf. His day will come.”

As fun as meeting the former leader of the country was, Hurts’ attention is now squarely on Sunday’s matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles are 7.5-point home favorites.

