Philadelphia Eagles great to reportedly become next head college football coach at Delaware State

Delaware State is reportedly set to make a splash in college football by turning to a former Philadelphia Eagles great as its next head football coach.

The HBCU (historically Black college or university) school finished 1-11 in 2024, including 0-5 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hornets were on a 10-game losing streak to end the season.

The Hornets also finished 1-10 in 2023.

The university’s move to pursue an Eagles legend signals its commitment to rebuilding a program that has fallen on hard times. With this high-profile hire, Delaware State is betting that NFL star power and professional experience can help revitalize its football fortunes.

Which former Philadelphia Eagles player did Delaware State hire?

Delaware State is turning the keys over to DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson and the HBCU are finalizing an agreement for the former NFL wide receiver to become the team’s next head coach.

Jackson, who retired in 2023, spent the past year as an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.

“Jackson did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together to complete the deal in the near future,” Thamel reports. “According to a source, it has always been a dream of Jackson’s to coach at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). That dream could be a reality in the near future.”

Jackson becomes the latest former Eagles player in recent weeks to take a college football head-coaching position, following Michael Vick’s appointment at Norfolk State.

A 15-year NFL veteran who played for six teams, Jackson made his biggest impact during eight seasons with the Eagles, where he became an All-Pro wide receiver and one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats. His career numbers tell the story: 641 receptions, 11,263 yards, and 58 touchdowns, with an explosive 17.6 yards per catch average.

