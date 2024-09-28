Philadelphia Eagles’ All-Pro A.J. Brown to miss third consecutive game with hamstring injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be without his favorite target for a third straight game.

The Eagles have downgraded All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to out for Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was initially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Brown hurt his hamstring during practice ahead of Week 2’s Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he planned on missing a couple of weeks.

We’ve elevated WRs Parris Campbell and John Ross from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game, and we’ve downgraded WR A.J. Brown's (hamstring) and LB Devin White's (personal) game status to Out. pic.twitter.com/oK0FPbx0Pz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2024

This means the Birds will be without their top two wide receivers as DeVonta Smith will miss the game as he remains in concussion protocol. Smith suffered the head injury after taking a high hit from New Orleans Saints rookie defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. Even though Boyd wasn’t flagged on the play, he did end up getting fined.

The Eagles’ wide receivers for Sunday’s game will be Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, John Ross, and Parris Campbell.

Hurts will once again rely on tight end Dallas Goedert as his No. 1 target. Goedert is coming off the best game of his career when he had 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Since the Birds have a bye in Week 5, both Brown and Smith will get an extra week of rest and recuperation before the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Will Lane Johnson play?

The Eagles could also be without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. He also suffered a concussion during the game against the Saints last Sunday.

Johnson has been listed as questionable.

The Eagles are two-point favorites on the road against the Bucs.

