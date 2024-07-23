Oakland Athletics general manager throws cold water on Mason Miller trade idea

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The last place Oakland Athletics should certainly be sellers ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. They sit at 39-62 and in last place in the American League West.

Playing out their final season in Northen California before a temporary move to Sacramento, the A’s are going nowhere fast.

One name has been bandied about more than others. Obviously, we’re talking about All-Star closer Mason Miller.

The 25-year-old hurler has drawn interest from several contending teams around the baseball world. Meanwhile, Oakland’s asking price for the flame thrower is said to be absolutely ridiculous.

It makes sense. He’s under team control through the 2029 season. The kid is also pitching to a 2.27 ERA and 0.86 WHIP while striking out 70 batters in 39.2 innings.

The question here is whether the A’s will entertain offers for Miller or other veterans with the deadline quickly approaching.

General manager David Forst seemed to suggest that it’s not going to happen.

“We’ll be opportunistic. We may do some things. But anyone who expects we’re gonna continue to just move guys for prospects will probably be disappointed because there’s guys here we think are part of the team beyond this year,” Forst said, via Martín Gallegos of MLB.com.

Is Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller off the MLB trade block?

Based on Forst’s quote, it does not seem like Miller will be made available. When the front office head talked about players being part of the future, Miller had to be included in that. As noted above, he’s under team control for the foreseeable future.

Miller’s transition from being a starter to the bullpen will also play a role in this. He’s openly talked about wanting to return to the rotation. If that is indeed the case, any asking price in a potential trade would be through the roof.

As for other A’s players who could be on the block, there are a few.

Outfielder Miguel Andujar has hit to the tune of .304 with four homers and 24 RBI in 47 games since latching on with the A’s. Former All-Star Brent Rooker is also a possibility. He’s hit a team-high 22 homers on the campaign.

From a pitching perspective, teams have shown interest in starter JP Sears. Though, Oakland seems intent on keeping him.