NRG Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day

Built in 2002 but recently renovated in 2018, NRG Stadium is one of the better atmospheres to watch a football game in the NFL. If you’re planning a trip to take in a Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium, here’s everything you need to know.

Where is NRG Stadium located?

NRG Stadium is in Houston, Texas. The address of NRG Stadium is NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX, 77054.

Who plays at NRG Stadium?

The Houston Texans play at NRG Stadium.

What is the capacity at NRG Stadium?

The capacity at NRG Stadium is 72,220, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the gates open at NRG Stadium?

NRG Stadium gates will open two hours before kickoff.

How much is the parking at NRG Stadium?

Parking at NRG Stadium can cost anywhere between $30-$50. We suggest going early so you can find the best parking because they will get filled up quickly.

Can you tailgate at NRG Stadium?

Yes, you can tailgate at NRG Stadium. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff except for the platinum parking lot, which extends five hours prior, giving you enough time to pre-game and have fun.

Can you watch warm-ups of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium?

Yes, you can watch the football team’s warm-up before the game at NRG Stadium. You can head down to section 100 and see if you can get an autograph or a picture with the players.

What can you bring to NRG Stadium?

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and is not any larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ can be let in the stadium.

Can you bring food and water to NRG Stadium?

You are not allowed to bring any food or beverages into the stadium, meaning no Gatorade, soda, or water are permitted.

Is NRG Stadium cashless?

NRG Stadium is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at NRG Stadium?

Suites at NRG Stadium cost between $15,000- $35,000 depending on the event and game that is going on. Guests will also receive VIP parking passes. Inside the luxury suite is a private restroom, upscale furnishing, and HDTVs. Premium in-suite catering options are available to purchase in advance.

If you want to host a larger group at NRG Stadium, the Party Suites on the 300 level can host between 45 and 150 people.

100 Level Texans suites are only available for football games. These suites are taken down for all secondary events. These are located right above the 100-level seating section near midfield.

200 Level luxury suites will be the closest suite level to the playing field.

400 Suite Level at NRG Stadium will feature a few larger suites than those on the 200 Level.

800 Suite Level at NRG Stadium is considered the 3rd suite level. Texans on the 800 level are only sideline suites and can accommodate larger groups.

What is there to eat at NRG Stadium?

There are some delicious spots to eat when you are at NRG Stadium. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Touchdown Deals : Get classic and affordable football food items like domestic beer, pretzels, popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, water, and more throughout concession stands around the venue.

: Get classic and affordable football food items like domestic beer, pretzels, popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, water, and more throughout concession stands around the venue. Papa John’s Pizza : Fans looking for cheese, pepperoni, veggie, and more pizza can head to the four quadrants on the lower level to find these pizza stands.

: Fans looking for cheese, pepperoni, veggie, and more pizza can head to the four quadrants on the lower level to find these pizza stands. Treebeard’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo : Chicken, sausage, peppers, rice, and more for fans to enjoy.

: Chicken, sausage, peppers, rice, and more for fans to enjoy. Killen’s Barbeque Frito Pie : A chili brisket served with loads of cheddar cheese, meat, and more in sections 109 and 129.

: A chili brisket served with loads of cheddar cheese, meat, and more in sections 109 and 129. Corn Dog Nachos : Corns dogs with cheese, nacho tops, cheese, and more out in sections 101, 112, 121, 132, 520, and 546.

: Corns dogs with cheese, nacho tops, cheese, and more out in sections 101, 112, 121, 132, 520, and 546. Red Diamond Fresh Brewed Tea Kiosk : Fans looking for signature flavored tea can head to section 109.

: Fans looking for signature flavored tea can head to section 109. Aramark’s Sriracha Chicken Sticky Pops : Chicken drumettes served with a sweet sauce.

: Chicken drumettes served with a sweet sauce. Taco Trio : Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chicken, and more toppings out in sections 103 and 123.

: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, chicken, and more toppings out in sections 103 and 123. HTX Brisket Melt: Serving up mouth-watering brisket sandwiches in sections 323, 351, 520, and 548.

