Week 16 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the surging Bills and awful Titans

It has been an eventful first 15 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. On the flip side, the worst of the worst are giving defenses around the league easy days at work each week. Ahead of the Week 16 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings. Related: NFL games today – Get a look at Week 15 NFL games

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 16

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions or Buffalo Bills. Putting up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 16 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn’t taken off (pun intended) in 2024. However, after a strong showing last week, the unit continued that momentum in Week 15 against the Jaguars. On Sunday, the unit put up 32 points in a badly needed-victory over Jacksonville. What makes the win notable is that Rodgers was just solid on Sunday. But receiver Davante Adams played a massive role in their win as he reeled in nearly 200 yards and a pair of TDs. Related: Bill Belichick stunningly had interest in New York Jets coaching vacancy

9. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson’s downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston gave Cleveland fans hope they could still be entertained for the remainder of the season. However, after some great performances classic Winston has shown up in their recent games. Week 15 was another example of that as the former Bucs QB tossed three big interceptions in a winnable game against the defending champion Chiefs. A pair of fumbles from their running backs didn’t help either as they managed just seven points in an ugly loss on Sunday. Related: Cleveland Browns could turn to 2x Pro Bowl QB in 2025… or Daniel Jones

8. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. And over the first few weeks, it seemed like he might. However, in the second half, the inexperience has shown and there have been rumblings of potentially being benched. In Week 14 against the 49ers, the offense struggled mightily. Williams did throw two TDs on Sunday. However, he managed just 134 yards through the air. Making matters impossible was the run game offering next to nothing as they tallied just 68 total yards against San Francisco. Related: Top NFL offensive coordinator wanted to join Chicago Bears in 2024

7. Carolina Panthers

Since being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young has played far better. While he hasn’t racked up stats that will get him any Player of the Week awards, he has avoided the turnovers that have dogged him throughout his short career. Unfortunately, the old Young showed up in Week 15 against the Cowboys. The former first-overall pick coughed the ball up four times on Sunday and barely threw for over 200 yards. Furthermore, the run game was held to just 30 yards in their 30-14 loss.

6. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. Yet, that wasn’t the case for him in Week 15. While he wasn’t necessarily bad, he didn’t light up the stat sheet during a 30-17 loss to the Cardinals. He connected on 19 of his 23 passes but for only 202 yards. And his rushing attack gave him just 116 combined yards on the day. At this point, it is all about Maye getting reps and confidence as an NFL starter, not so much wins. Related: Jacoby Brissett blasts New England Patriots teammates and coaching staff after early benching

5. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts offense had a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. However, despite Joe Flacco seeming like the better choice, the franchise is thinking long-term and went back to youngster Anthony Richardson. Unfortunately, he has not shown much progress in his game over the last few weeks. In another loss in Week 15, Richardson again couldn’t surpass 200 yards threw the air and threw two more interceptions. Their 13 points against the Broncos also wasted 107 yards on the ground from star RB Jonathan Taylor. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order – Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now and NFL Draft info

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they’ve struggled. That is expected to be the case for the remainder of the season with the star QB now out for the rest of the campaign. In Week 15 the Jags offense played solid and put up 25 points against the Jets. The rushing game tallied 136 total yards and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. pulled in 10 catches for 105 yards and two TDs. However, it went all for naught as Mac Jones’ two interceptions played a big role in Sunday’s loss.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn’t good and Gardner Minshew has given proof he is better off as a backup. Aidan O’Connell has been under center in recent weeks after Minshew suffered a season-ending injury. Well, the dumpster fire of a season on offense took another turn when O’Connell incurred a knee injury against the Buccaneers in Week 14 that will likely also end his season. It was the standout moment on another sad day as Las Vegas managed just 13 points in another loss. Also Read: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get details on the Raiders game this week

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season long. While they’ve had some better showings in the second half of the year, the Titans’ offense was again in awful form last week. That trend continued in Week 15 against the Bengals. While they put up 27 that was more due to Cincy being very sloppy with the ball. Otherwise, they would have been absolutely crushed on Sunday. The big standout for all the wrong reasons this weekend was second-year man Will Levis. The starting QB was benched during this week’s game after he tossed three interceptions in just 12 passes.

1. New York Giants

The New York Giants offense has been terrible all season. And it is why they have been at the back of our list most of the year. Their showing in Week 15 did little to change things as they managed 14 points in another ugly loss, this time to the Baltimore Ravens. Third-string QB Tommy DeVito was knocked out of the game with a concussion. This left the Giants with Tim Boyle as their starter late in the game. And the journeyman QB was decent as he hit on 12 of his 24 passes for a touchdown and INT in their 35-14 defeat. Related: NFL insider predicts this top QB prospect will replace Daniel Jones as New York Giants’ starter in 2025

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 16

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 16 slate of games. Related: NFL predictions – Projecting win-loss records for all 32 teams

10. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn’t been a dominant force in 2024. But they continue to chug along, putting up enough points, and winning games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last few weeks have been a struggle at times. And that continued in Week 15 against the Browns. While they got the W on Sunday, it was more due to their dominant defense holding Cleveland to seven points. Mahomes threw for under 200 yards for the fourth time this season and the run game was held in check during their 21-7 victory. However, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth in now his status for the rest of the regular season is up in the air. Related: Kansas City Chiefs schedule for 2024 season, stats and injury report

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield’s magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has remained in 2024 and their offense had been one of the better units in the league when healthy. In Week 15, they hit a high point as they dropped 40 points on the Chargers. Mayfield was very good again as hit on all but five of his 27 yards for nearly 300 yards and four more touchdowns. However, what made the unit’s performance so good was that they got big days from every facet of the offense. Including another standout day from fourth-round pick Bucky Irving as he rumbled for 117 yards on the ground.

8. Los Angeles Rams

When Matthew Stafford has his full complement of weapons the Los Angeles Rams offense can be dynamite. That was on full display in a wild shootout against the Bills in Week 14. Last week, the Buffalo defense had no answer for the dynamic receiving combo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The star receivers combined for 17 catches, 254 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns in a big win. However, the 49ers were able to solve the puzzle on Thursday night. As they shut down the two wideouts and held the Rams’ offense to just 12 points. Luckily for them, their defense came up big, and 12 was actually enough to get a huge road win in Week 15. Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024 – From Patrick Mahomes to Gardner Minshew

7. Washington Commanders

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and has been key in being a contender for the NFC East title this season. In Week 15 against the Saints, the young QB was hounded all day by the New Orleans defense. Getting sacked eight times on Sunday. However, he persevered and posted 292 total yards. Sixty-six of those were on the ground and led the team. Washington does not beat the Saints this week without another outstanding all-around effort. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past due to injuries and the lack of a reliable run game. Nevertheless, the Bengals offense is still one of the better units in the NFL and showed it again in Week 15 when they dropped 37 on the Titans. However, they could have had much more if the offense was not very sloppy with the ball. While Burrow tossed two TDs, he also turned the ball over three times (two interceptions) in their 37-27 win over Tennessee. Second-year running back Chase Brown also chipped in with 97 yards on the ground. Related: NFL insider fully expects Cincinnati Bengals star to leave team in 2025

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. While they have had some bumps in the road on occasion, former draft bust Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career renaissance as the leader of one of the best offenses in the NFL. The QB and offense hit a high point in Week 14 with a dominant 42-21 win over the Falcons. Darnold had a career day as he posted 347 yards and five touchdowns. Two receivers had over 130 yards, and the run game also added 115 total yards. This offense is getting red hot at a good time in the season. Related: NFL insider sheds light on potential cost of Sam Darnold contract in 2025 free agency

4. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 15 as one of the top units in 2024. In Week 13 they struggled mightily against a very good Eagles defense. The Ravens’ vaunted rushing attack was held down for much of the day and they only had 12 points until they posted a final-minute touchdown when the game was out of reach. However, the Baltimore offense had a much better day on Sunday against the Giants. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was an absolute beast as he tallied 357 total yards — 67 on the ground — and a whopping five TDs through the air. It helped to cover up another quiet day from legendary running back Derrick Henry.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned, the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). While they struggled in recent games, the offense finally came back to life in Week 15 against the Steelers. Jalen Hurts threw for just under 300 yards, and both DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown posted over 100 yards receiving and a TD during a dominant 27-13 victory.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. After some early-season struggles, the unit has hit a groove over the last couple of months and has been a dominant force. That showed that again in a big Week 15 despite coming up short to the Bills. Throughout their game on Sunday, the Lions O played from behind. But that didn’t stop them from keeping it interesting. Jared Goff was outstanding again as he nearly surpassed 500 yards passing and threw five more TDs. Their dominance threw the air and 42 points helped overshadow a weak 48 yards posted by the run game. Told: Ben Johnson’s departure from Detroit Lions could depend on these two factors

1. Buffalo Bills

