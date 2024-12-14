Bill Belichick stunningly had interest in New York Jets coaching vacancy

Nearly 25 years ago, Bill Belichick became the head coach of the New York Jets. Of course, his time wouldn’t last long, after resigning less than 24 hours later, only to later become head coach of the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.
But the Patriots wanted to move on from the future Hall of Famer last offseason. Meanwhile, the Jets already hit the reset button on their organization by firing GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh. Naturally, due to their unique history, many assumed there would be no interest between Belichick and the Jets in rekindling their past relationship. However, those assumptions were wrong.
Related: Highest-paid college football coaches: See where Bill Belichick ranks
Bill Belichick reached out to New York Jets this year
Some might think that Bill Belichick’s past actions, along with being their division rivals for over two decades, would mean the New York Jets were ruled out as a potential landing spot for the former Patriots coach. Yet, the latest intel from The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini indicates Belichick actually did have interest in trying to rebuild the Jets into a prominent franchise again.
It will be interesting to see who the Jets settle on as their next head coach. After this tidbit of information was released, it will be impossible not to think of Belichick when analyzing the results of the next Jets head coach, along with monitoring Belichick’s success with the Tar Heels.