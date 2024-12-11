1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 15

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the football calendar flipping to the NFL Week 15 schedule, we have 16 matchups to preview. This week, all 32 teams are on the schedule, providing plenty of action to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 15 NFL schedule, including intriguing matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, plus the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Philadelphia Eagles.

Rams score 40 points in win over 49ers

The Rams are coming off their best game of the season, a 44-42 win over the Bills. But the 7-6 Rams can't rest easy yet, they still need a few more wins to sneak into the playoffs. This week, they take on a beaten-down 49ers team that's dealing with several key injuries. Don't be surprised if Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams all come through with big days against their division rivals on Thursday.

Patrick Mahomes has first 400-yard game of 2024 season, Chiefs beat Browns

You wouldn't know it from looking at the Chiefs' record, but Patrick Mahomes is on pace to have his worst season yet. This week, he's taking on a bottom-tier Browns defense that has to make up for Cleveland's lack of offensive efficiency. If Jameis Winston keeps turning the ball over, Mahomes could get a few extra possessions, leading to his first 400-yard game of the season.

Bengals record three interceptions in win over Titans

Typically, the Bengals win thanks to their elite passing attack, but they're going up against a Titans defense that allows the fewest passing yards per game. In other words, Cincinnati's defense may have to step up. The Bengals have intercepted just eight passes all season, but Tennessee may feel more inclined to air it out, knowing this could be a high-scoring affair. In turn, we wouldn't be shocked to see Will Levis place three passes in the arms of Bengals defenders.

Commanders rack up 200 rushing yards in win over Saints

Coming out of a bye, the Commanders should be well-rested on Sunday. That's good, because they could be asked to run the ball a lot, going up against the NFL's worst rush defense in New Orleans. In turn, Washington could head to the Bayou with a run-heavy approach that sees them top 200 rushing yards for the sixth time this season.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry each top 100 rush yards in Ravens win over Giants

The Giants allow the third-most rush yards per attempt this season, and not having Dexter Lawrence on Sunday will make them even worse. Meanwhile, the Ravens average the most rush yards per attempt, which could set up Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to cross the century mark in what should be an easy win.

Bryce Young tops 300 passing yards in Panthers win over Cowboys

He's still just 24 starts into his career, but Bryce Young is starting to show signs of greatness. That will continue against a bottom-rate Cowboys defense that's struggled under Mike Zimmer. Yet, while Young is making strides, he still doesn't have a 300-yard passing game this season. That will change on Sunday in Carolina.

Jets score 40 points in big win over Jaguars

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a hamstring tear, MCL sprain, plus a high-ankle sprain. Yet, he's coming off his best game in a Jets uniform yet, meaning he could be feeling better as of late. If so, Sunday's game will come on even more rest and against a Jaguars team missing their starting quarterback. As a result, we could see the Jets put together their most complete performance of 2024.

De’Von Achane racks up 125 rushing yards in big Dolphins win over Texans

De'Von Achane and the Dolphins rushing offense have been a non-factor this season. His YPC has cut in half from 7.8 YPA down to just 3.9, and he doesn't have a 100-yard rushing game yet this season. We'd guess Mike McDaniel will place extra emphasis on improving his ground attack after Miami gained just 83 rushing yards in his past two games combined. We might even see Achane bust a few big gains to record a new season-high 125 rushing yards.

Anthony Richardson scores 4 TD in Colts win over Broncos

Both teams are coming off a bye, which means we could see the Colts and Broncos at their best. Plus, the extra rest gives Anthony Richardson more time to dive into the tape, dissecting Denver's elite defense. Richardson has had another up-and-down season, but finishing strong, with a four-touchdown game in Week 15 could help the Colts build a lot of confidence in their young QB.

Josh Allen passes for five TD in high-scoring Bills win over Lions

Josh Allen had one of the best games of his career last week, combining for six touchdowns, yet the Bills still lost. Now he gets to play in a dome again, this time against a fierce Lions defense. But if last week's effort wasn't good enough, look for Allen to come out firing on all cylinders, passing for a career-high five touchdowns in a huge Bills win over the Lions.

Jalen Hurts passes for 300 yards in Eagles loss to Steelers

Last week, we heard all about how Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown can't get along. Don't be surprised if the Eagles put those claims to bed by prioritizing their passing attack this Sunday. Yet, while we predict Jalen Hurts will top 300 passing yards a week after finishing with 108, Philadelphia's recipe for success is relying on their ground game, and they'll re-learn that the hard way by losing to the Steelers.

Drake Maye reaches 300 yards in Patriots win over Cardinals

A bye week gave Drake Maye and the Patriots offense a much-needed breather after losing three games in a row. This week, they take on a Cardinals team that's also lost three games in a row and could be losing confidence. In other words, don't be shocked if Maye delivers the first 300-yard game of his career in a statement win over Arizona.

Buccaneers become first team to intercept Justin Herbert twice in 2024

Justin Herbert boasts the NFL's best touchdown-to-interception ratio at 14-to-1. It's the second consecutive season that Herbert's likely to finish with fewer than double-digit interceptions. But surely his lucky streak has to run out at some point, right? We could even see the first multi-interception game of his season in what almost feels like a must-win scenario for both teams.

Josh Jacobs tops 150 rushing yards in Packers win over Seahawks

Ranking third in rushing yards, Josh Jacobs has proven to be an excellent signing for the Packers this season. But his next matchup could set Jacobs up for another 150-rushing-yard game, especially since Seattle ranks 21st in rush yards allowed and 25th in YPC allowed. With Seattle boasting a top-ten passing defense, expect Green Bay to rely heavily on their ground game.

Vikings record eight sacks on Caleb Williams

No quarterback has been sacked more than Caleb Williams this season, showing that the rookie still has plenty of room for growth when it comes to his mental processing. Of course, Chicago's offensive line could improve too. Yet, there's not enough time for big changes ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Vikings, who have the NFL's fourth-most sacks this season. Don't be surprised if Brian Flores' pressure-heavy scheme leads to a whopping eight sacks on Monday night.

Kirk Cousins has 400 yards in convincing Falcons win over Raiders

