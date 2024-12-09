Week 15 fantasy rankings: best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

NFL Week 15 has arrived which means bye weeks are in the rearview mirror and we’re on the doorsteps of the fantasy football playoffs and eventually the NFL Playoffs. It’s the most important time of the year, with our Week 15 fantasy rankings providing a guide to the games ahead.
As always, our fantasy rankings factor in a lot of NFL stats and defensive matchups. From targeting players facing some of the worst pass and run defenses in the NFL to exercising caution with high-end fantasy starters in difficult matchups, all of it matters right now. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings. Our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.
Week 15 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Joe Burrow
|@ Tennessee Titans
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|@ New York Giants
|3
|Josh Allen
|@ Detroit Lions
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|@ New Orleans Saints
|6
|Kyler Murray
|vs New England Patriots
|7
|Jordan Love
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|9
|Jared Goff
|vs Buffalo Bills
|10
|Justin Herbert
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Cleveland Browns
|12
|Brock Purdy
|vs Los Angeles Rans
|13
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs Houston Texans
|14
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|15
|Bo Nix
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|16
|C.J. Stroud
|vs Miami Dolphins
|17
|Geno Smith
|vs Green Bay Packers
|18
|Sam Darnold
|vs Chicago Bears
|19
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|20
|Caleb Williams
|@ Minnesota Vikings
Week 15 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Derrick Henry
|@ New York Giants
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|Kyren Williams
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|Chase Brown
|@ Tennessee Titans
|7
|De’Von Achane
|@ Houston Texans
|8
|Joe Mixon
|vs Miami Dolphins
|9
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Buffalo Bills
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Denver Broncos
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|vs New Orleans Saints
|12
|Aaron Jones
|vs Chicago Bears
|13
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ New Orleans Saints
|14
|David Montgomery
|vs Buffalo Bills
|15
|James Conner
|vs New England Patriots
|16
|James Cook
|@ Detroit Lions
|17
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Green Bay Packers
|18
|Breece Hall
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|19
|Tony Pollard
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Rico Dowdle
|@ Carolina Panthers
|21
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|22
|Bucky Irving
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|23
|Isaac Guerendo
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|24
|Isiah Pacheco
|@ Cleveland Browns
|25
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|26
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|27
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|28
|Gus Edwards
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|29
|Travis Etienne
|vs New York Jets
|30
|Nick Chubb
|vs Cleveland Browns
Week 15 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Tennessee Titans
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Chicago Bears
|3
|A.J. Brown
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|Puka Nacua
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Buffalo Bills
|6
|Mike Evans
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|Nico Collins
|vs Miami Dolphins
|8
|Drake London
|@ Las VegasRaiders
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|11
|George Pickens
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|12
|DK Metcalf
|vs Green Bay Packers
|13
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Houston Texans
|14
|Zay Flowers
|@ New York Giants
|15
|Tee Higgins
|@ Tennessee Titans
|16
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|17
|Terry McLaurin
|@ New Orleans Saints
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Carolina Panthers
|20
|Malik Nabers
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|21
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs New England Patriots
|22
|Jaxon-Smith Njigba
|vs Green Bay Packers
|23
|Jayden Reed
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|24
|Devonta Smith
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|25
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|26
|Courtland Sutton
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|27
|Jauan Jennings
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|28
|Jameson Williams
|vs Buffalo Bills
|29
|DJ Moore
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|30
|Jerry Jeudy
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Brock Bowers
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|2
|Trey McBride
|vs New England Patriots
|3
|Travis Kelce
|@ Cleveland Browns
|4
|George Kittle
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|5
|David Njoku
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Jonnu Smith
|@ Houston Texans
|7
|Mark Andrews
|@ New York Giants
|8
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|9
|T.J. Hockenson
|vs Chicago Bears
|10
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Buffalo Bills
|11
|Will Dissly
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|Hunter Henry
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|13
|Cade Otton
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|15
|Evan Engram
|vs New York Jets
|16
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Detroit Lions
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|18
|Cole Kmet
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Carolina Panthers
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Tennessee Titans
