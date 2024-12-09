fbpx

Week 15 fantasy rankings: best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

Updated:
Week 15 fantasy rankings
NFL Week 15 has arrived which means bye weeks are in the rearview mirror and we’re on the doorsteps of the fantasy football playoffs and eventually the NFL Playoffs. It’s the most important time of the year, with our Week 15 fantasy rankings providing a guide to the games ahead.

As always, our fantasy rankings factor in a lot of NFL stats and defensive matchups. From targeting players facing some of the worst pass and run defenses in the NFL to exercising caution with high-end fantasy starters in difficult matchups, all of it matters right now. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings. Our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 15 fantasy QB rankings

Week 15 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerPosition
1Joe Burrow@ Tennessee Titans
2Lamar Jackson@ New York Giants
3Josh Allen@ Detroit Lions
4Jalen Hurtsvs Pittsburgh Steelers
5Jayden Daniels@ New Orleans Saints
6Kyler Murrayvs New England Patriots
7Jordan Love@ Seattle Seahawks
8Matthew Stafford@ San Francisco 49ers
9Jared Goffvs Buffalo Bills
10Justin Herbertvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Patrick Mahomes@ Cleveland Browns
12Brock Purdyvs Los Angeles Rans
13Tua Tagovailoavs Houston Texans
14Baker Mayfield@ Los Angeles Chargers
15Bo Nixvs Indianapolis Colts
16C.J. Stroudvs Miami Dolphins
17Geno Smithvs Green Bay Packers
18Sam Darnoldvs Chicago Bears
19Kirk Cousinsvs Las Vegas Raiders
20Caleb Williams@ Minnesota Vikings

Check back on Monday afternoon for fantasy analysis of NFL stats and matchups for our Week 15 fantasy QB rankings.

Week 15 fantasy RB rankings

Week 15 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerPosition
1Derrick Henry@ New York Giants
2Josh Jacobs@ Seattle Seahawks
3Saquon Barkleyvs Pittsburgh Steelers
4Kyren Williams@ San Francisco 49ers
5Bijan Robinson@ Las Vegas Raiders
6Chase Brown@ Tennessee Titans
7De’Von Achane@ Houston Texans
8Joe Mixonvs Miami Dolphins
9Jahmyr Gibbsvs Buffalo Bills
10Jonathan Taylor@ Denver Broncos
11Alvin Kamaravs New Orleans Saints
12Aaron Jonesvs Chicago Bears
13Brian Robinson Jr@ New Orleans Saints
14David Montgomeryvs Buffalo Bills
15James Connervs New England Patriots
16James Cook@ Detroit Lions
17Kenneth Walker IIIvs Green Bay Packers
18Breece Hall@ Jacksonville Jaguars
19Tony Pollardvs Cincinnati Bengals
20Rico Dowdle@ Carolina Panthers
21Chuba Hubbardvs Dallas Cowboys
22Bucky Irving@ Los Angeles Chargers
23Isaac Guerendovs Los Angeles Rams
24Isiah Pacheco@ Cleveland Browns
25D’Andre Swift@ Minnesota Vikings
26Rhamondre Stevenson@ Arizona Cardinals
27Tyrone Tracy Jrvs Baltimore Ravens
28Gus Edwardsvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29Travis Etiennevs New York Jets
30Nick Chubbvs Cleveland Browns

Week 15 fantasy WR rankings

Week 15 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerPosition
1Ja’Marr Chase@ Tennessee Titans
2Justin Jeffersonvs Chicago Bears
3A.J. Brownvs Pittsburgh Steelers
4Puka Nacua@ San Francisco 49ers
5Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Buffalo Bills
6Mike Evans@ Los Angeles Chargers
7Nico Collinsvs Miami Dolphins
8Drake London@ Las VegasRaiders
9Garrett Wilson@ Jacksonville Jaguars
10Cooper Kupp@ San Francisco 49ers
11George Pickens@ Philadelphia Eagles
12DK Metcalfvs Green Bay Packers
13Tyreek Hill@ Houston Texans
14Zay Flowers@ New York Giants
15Tee Higgins@ Tennessee Titans
16Ladd McConkeyvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17Terry McLaurin@ New Orleans Saints
18Calvin Ridleyvs Cincinnati Bengals
19CeeDee Lamb@ Carolina Panthers
20Malik Nabersvs Baltimore Ravens
21Marvin Harrison Jrvs New England Patriots
22Jaxon-Smith Njigbavs Green Bay Packers
23Jayden Reed@ Seattle Seahawks
24Devonta Smithvs Pittsburgh Steelers
25Deebo Samuelvs Los Angeles Rams
26Courtland Suttonvs Indianapolis Colts
27Jauan Jenningsvs Los Angeles Rams
28Jameson Williamsvs Buffalo Bills
29DJ Moore@ Minnesota Vikings
30Jerry Jeudyvs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 15 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerPosition
1Brock Bowersvs Atlanta Falcons
2Trey McBridevs New England Patriots
3Travis Kelce@ Cleveland Browns
4George Kittlevs Los Angeles Rams
5David Njokuvs Kansas City Chiefs
6Jonnu Smith@ Houston Texans
7Mark Andrews@ New York Giants
8Tucker Kraft@ Seattle Seahawks
9T.J. Hockensonvs Chicago Bears
10Sam LaPortavs Buffalo Bills
11Will Disslyvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Hunter Henry@ Arizona Cardinals
13Cade Otton@ Los Angeles Chargers
14Kyle Pitts@ Las Vegas Raiders
15Evan Engramvs New York Jets
16Dalton Kincaid@ Detroit Lions
17Pat Freiermuth@ Pittsburgh Steelers
18Cole Kmet@ Minnesota Vikings
19Jake Ferguson@ Carolina Panthers
20Mike Gesicki@ Tennessee Titans

Check back on Monday afternoon for fantasy analysis of NFL stats and matchups for our Week 15 fantasy TE rankings.

Additional Week 15 fantasy rankings

