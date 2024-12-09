Week 15 fantasy rankings: best fantasy QB, RB, WR and TE this week

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

NFL Week 15 has arrived which means bye weeks are in the rearview mirror and we’re on the doorsteps of the fantasy football playoffs and eventually the NFL Playoffs. It’s the most important time of the year, with our Week 15 fantasy rankings providing a guide to the games ahead.

As always, our fantasy rankings factor in a lot of NFL stats and defensive matchups. From targeting players facing some of the worst pass and run defenses in the NFL to exercising caution with high-end fantasy starters in difficult matchups, all of it matters right now. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 15 fantasy rankings. Our fantasy football rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings.

Week 15 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Position 1 Joe Burrow @ Tennessee Titans 2 Lamar Jackson @ New York Giants 3 Josh Allen @ Detroit Lions 4 Jalen Hurts vs Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Jayden Daniels @ New Orleans Saints 6 Kyler Murray vs New England Patriots 7 Jordan Love @ Seattle Seahawks 8 Matthew Stafford @ San Francisco 49ers 9 Jared Goff vs Buffalo Bills 10 Justin Herbert vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Patrick Mahomes @ Cleveland Browns 12 Brock Purdy vs Los Angeles Rans 13 Tua Tagovailoa vs Houston Texans 14 Baker Mayfield @ Los Angeles Chargers 15 Bo Nix vs Indianapolis Colts 16 C.J. Stroud vs Miami Dolphins 17 Geno Smith vs Green Bay Packers 18 Sam Darnold vs Chicago Bears 19 Kirk Cousins vs Las Vegas Raiders 20 Caleb Williams @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Position 1 Derrick Henry @ New York Giants 2 Josh Jacobs @ Seattle Seahawks 3 Saquon Barkley vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Kyren Williams @ San Francisco 49ers 5 Bijan Robinson @ Las Vegas Raiders 6 Chase Brown @ Tennessee Titans 7 De’Von Achane @ Houston Texans 8 Joe Mixon vs Miami Dolphins 9 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Buffalo Bills 10 Jonathan Taylor @ Denver Broncos 11 Alvin Kamara vs New Orleans Saints 12 Aaron Jones vs Chicago Bears 13 Brian Robinson Jr @ New Orleans Saints 14 David Montgomery vs Buffalo Bills 15 James Conner vs New England Patriots 16 James Cook @ Detroit Lions 17 Kenneth Walker III vs Green Bay Packers 18 Breece Hall @ Jacksonville Jaguars 19 Tony Pollard vs Cincinnati Bengals 20 Rico Dowdle @ Carolina Panthers 21 Chuba Hubbard vs Dallas Cowboys 22 Bucky Irving @ Los Angeles Chargers 23 Isaac Guerendo vs Los Angeles Rams 24 Isiah Pacheco @ Cleveland Browns 25 D’Andre Swift @ Minnesota Vikings 26 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Arizona Cardinals 27 Tyrone Tracy Jr vs Baltimore Ravens 28 Gus Edwards vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 Travis Etienne vs New York Jets 30 Nick Chubb vs Cleveland Browns

Week 15 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Position 1 Ja’Marr Chase @ Tennessee Titans 2 Justin Jefferson vs Chicago Bears 3 A.J. Brown vs Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Puka Nacua @ San Francisco 49ers 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Buffalo Bills 6 Mike Evans @ Los Angeles Chargers 7 Nico Collins vs Miami Dolphins 8 Drake London @ Las VegasRaiders 9 Garrett Wilson @ Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Cooper Kupp @ San Francisco 49ers 11 George Pickens @ Philadelphia Eagles 12 DK Metcalf vs Green Bay Packers 13 Tyreek Hill @ Houston Texans 14 Zay Flowers @ New York Giants 15 Tee Higgins @ Tennessee Titans 16 Ladd McConkey vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 Terry McLaurin @ New Orleans Saints 18 Calvin Ridley vs Cincinnati Bengals 19 CeeDee Lamb @ Carolina Panthers 20 Malik Nabers vs Baltimore Ravens 21 Marvin Harrison Jr vs New England Patriots 22 Jaxon-Smith Njigba vs Green Bay Packers 23 Jayden Reed @ Seattle Seahawks 24 Devonta Smith vs Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Deebo Samuel vs Los Angeles Rams 26 Courtland Sutton vs Indianapolis Colts 27 Jauan Jennings vs Los Angeles Rams 28 Jameson Williams vs Buffalo Bills 29 DJ Moore @ Minnesota Vikings 30 Jerry Jeudy vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Position 1 Brock Bowers vs Atlanta Falcons 2 Trey McBride vs New England Patriots 3 Travis Kelce @ Cleveland Browns 4 George Kittle vs Los Angeles Rams 5 David Njoku vs Kansas City Chiefs 6 Jonnu Smith @ Houston Texans 7 Mark Andrews @ New York Giants 8 Tucker Kraft @ Seattle Seahawks 9 T.J. Hockenson vs Chicago Bears 10 Sam LaPorta vs Buffalo Bills 11 Will Dissly vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Hunter Henry @ Arizona Cardinals 13 Cade Otton @ Los Angeles Chargers 14 Kyle Pitts @ Las Vegas Raiders 15 Evan Engram vs New York Jets 16 Dalton Kincaid @ Detroit Lions 17 Pat Freiermuth @ Pittsburgh Steelers 18 Cole Kmet @ Minnesota Vikings 19 Jake Ferguson @ Carolina Panthers 20 Mike Gesicki @ Tennessee Titans

Additional Week 15 fantasy rankings