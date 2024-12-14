NFL insider sheds light on potential cost of Sam Darnold contract in 2025 free agency

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold this past offseason to a $10 million contract, hoping he could be a reliable bridge quarterback for a rookie this season. While J.J. McCarthy never took the field in 2024, Darnold has delivered MVP-caliber play and evidently earned a life-altering contract.

Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was shaping up to be one of the biggest recent draft busts prior to his arrival in Minnesota. Landing with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell proved to be a career-changing moving, setting up Darnold to be one of the top NFL free agents in 2025.

Related: One move every NFL team should make this offseason, including Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold stats (ESPN): 3,299 passing yards, 28-10 TD-INT, 108.1 QB rating, 68.4% completion rate, 8.5 yards per attempt, 194 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

The timing also couldn’t be better for Darnold, who will only be 28 years old next season. The 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t well-regarded at the quarterback position and the top veterans available in NFL free agency next offseason are Justin Fields and Jameis Winston

Because of it, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, quarterback-needy teams have already expressed a belief that signing Darnold to a deal worth $40-plus million per season is a “better bet” than any of the quarterback prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Related: NFL power rankings 2024, see where the Minnesota Vikings land

Sam Darnold career earnings (Spotrac): $65.253 million

What’s particularly been impressive with Darnold is his play as of late. Even after the season-ending injury to left tackle Christian Darrisaw, Darnold is responsible for a 126.7 QB rating, 68 percent completion rate and 11-0 TD-INT ratio over his last four games.

He’s also played well in games without two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson and No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison. The Vikings’ quarterback has showcased all the physical talent that made him a top pick and he’s also improved his decision-making and his ability to handle pressure.

Also Read: NFL defense rankings

While the Vikings could still use the franchise tag on him, Darnold still seems most likely to hit the open market. If he reaches NFL free agency, the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders figure to be the teams most heavily involved in pursuing him. If he signed with the Giants or Raiders, Darnold would get to face Minnesota in 2025.