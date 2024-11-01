Carolina Panthers gauging Bryce Young trade return amid NFL trade rumors, teams interested

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have already benched quarterback Bryce Young once this season, significantly clouding the future of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, the former Heisman Trophy winner is the subject of NFL trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.

When the Panthers first benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton, the second-year quarterback’s name immediately popped up in NFL trade rumors. Numerous teams inquired about his availability, hoping to buy low on the former national champion and Alabama Crimson Tide star.

Bryce Young stats (ESPN): 71.4 QB rating, 13-15 TD-INT, 5.4 yards per attempt, 59.8 percent completion rate, 3,400 passing yards, 71 sacks taken

However, the Panthers front office made it known that it didn’t want to sell Young at his lowest value. Just two years earlier, the Panthers traded wide receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 and draft Young. Now, Carolina is looking at a massive loss on its investment.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic on the Scoop City podcast, the Panthers front office is now “trying to figure out” Young’s trade value and what the team could land for the former first-overall pick. Of note, per Russini, multiple teams are interested in acquiring Young.

Bryce Young contract (Spotrac): $8.626 million cap hit in 2024, $10.351 million cap hit in 2025, $12.076 million cap hit in 2027, club option for 2027

Young has been abysmal in his first two NFL seasons. In 21 games, he’s maintained a 59.8 percent completion rate and is among the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. He posted an ESPN QBR under 35.0, well below average, last season and his QBR this year sits at 19.3

Carolina already waved the proverbial white flag ahead of the NFL trade deadline by sending wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens in a swap of Day 3 picks. With Young having demonstrated he can’t be relied upon as the Panthers starting quarterback, a deal before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 4:00 PM EDT is possible. However, it’s far likelier Young will be traded this offseason.