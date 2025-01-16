Rumored loophole in Bill Belichick’s UNC contract makes potential move to Raiders, Bears or Jets very possible

A surprising new report reveals an easier-than-expected path for Bill Belichick to leave North Carolina for an NFL job that doesn’t require a huge buyout payment.

For many NFL fans, their focus is on the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, with the regular season officially over, the head coach and coordinator hiring season is underway. As has become the norm, there are several major jobs available, including with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Yet, one major name was off the head coach market before the regular season ended. In December, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stunned the football world when he decided to take his legendary talents to the collegiate ranks with North Carolina. Reports state he made the decision due to a belief he would not receive any offers again this year.

However, now with jobs officially open, there have been many rumors linking him to various teams. Including recent reports that Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady would like to have him lead the silver-and-black. One major holdup would be the alleged $10 million buyout bill that comes with luring him away from UNC.

But a new report claims he might be able to leave the Tar Heels without owing them anything.

Bill Belichick record (Career): 302-165

Bill Belichick has not signed an official contract with North Carolina yet

“There is no fully executed and signed contract between Belichick and UNC. And industry sources say that could lead to a legal gray area about how much, if any, of a buyout there would be if Belichick left for the pros,” CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported on Thursday.

The outlet obtained details of the term proposal and a key part of it seems to open the door to Bill Belichick’s departure without a $10 million buyout penalty.

“The University proposes to enter into an Employment Agreement with Bill Belichick to serve as the Head Football Coach,” the proposal states. “It is understood and agreed that this proposal of terms and conditions shall not constitute a binding agreement. And the parties intend to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to finalize these terms and conditions into a long-form agreement.”

Bill Belichick contract (North Carolina): $10 million per season

Jones claims that the term sheet proposal the coach and university signed is not unusual and one coaching agent claimed that “Schools drag their feet like crazy, and I don’t know why” when it comes to completing an actual contract.

The insider also suggests the 72-year-old could potentially leave without owing anything. But he did warn a legal battle over some or all of the buyout money could ensue. Either way, it makes it seem like a $10 million buyout bill is not guaranteed.

As mentioned before, Brady would like Belichick in Las Vegas. Reports in the fall stated the Bears job was the one he coveted most. While a recent rumor also suggested he would be open to a return to New York as the Jets head coach.

