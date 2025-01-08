NFL insider addresses Bill Belichick Las Vegas Raiders coaching rumors

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the NFL world got turned upside down when a report revealed that the Las Vegas Raiders, namely Tom Brady, recently reached out to Bill Belichick in regards to their head coaching vacancy. Belichick of course wasn’t involved with the NFL in 2024 after the New England Patriots fired him.

He’s since taken a job coaching the North Carolina Tar Heels. While Belichick has yet to coach a game with his new football program, his $10 million buyout is reasonable enough for some to believe an NFL owner would be willing to fork over the cash.

With six current NFL head coaching vacancies and potentially another depending on the Dallas Cowboys’ decision with Mike McCarthy, where does Belichick stand? We now have an update.

Bill Belichick has ‘no interest’ in Las Vegas Raiders, other NFL jobs

Shortly after word emerged of the Las Vegas Raiders’ interest in Bill Belichick, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini provided a convincing update. As exciting as it would be for the Raiders to hire a future Hall of Famer like Belichick, fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

According to Russini, Belichick has “no plans” to coach the Raiders or return to the NFL in general. His “sole focus” is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina. In fact, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is even on the recruiting trail today in New Jersey.

Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources.

I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 8, 2025

While this report is pretty convincing, we have a feeling Belichick’s name will continue to linger until all of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies are filled. However, if there was one to keep a close eye on, it would be the Raiders, thanks to their connection with minority owner Tom Brady, with whom Belichick still has a strong bond.

