Las Vegas Raiders reach out to future Hall of Famer to fill coaching vacancy

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis might be running out of patience. He fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as the team’s full-time head coach. Many suggested Coach Pierce was in over his head, being that he had never been a head coach before. Others feel like the Raiders are just itching to return to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs each year since 2021.

The next Raiders head coach will be tasked with building the team into a winner. One that is annually expected to be playing meaningful football in the postseason. The latest coach linked to the Raiders just might be the right person for the job. But is he interested?

Related: Las Vegas Raiders expected to have interest in top NFL coaching candidate

Las Vegas Raiders had Tom Brady talk to Bill Belichick about HC job

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Just a day after firing Antonio Pierce, now the Las Vegas Raiders are being linked to not Mike Vrabel, but Bill Belichick. Even though the former New England Patriots head coach has since taken a job to lead the North Carolina Tar Heels, we should have seen this coming.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders had Tom Brady reach out to his former head coach about whether he had any interest in filling the Las Vegas head coaching vacancy. But the Raiders aren’t the only team that has reached out to Belichick.

“Multiple NFL teams have inquired about whether legendary coach Bill Belichick would reconsider his move to college football — including the Las Vegas Raiders, whose new minority owner Tom Brady spoke recently with his old coach about what it would take to make a reunion happen in Las Vegas, per sources.



Brady has been in touch with Belichick recently. Sources say Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick’s expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program.” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Bill Belichick and the Las Vegas Raiders

While Belichick has yet to even coach a game for North Carolina, his buyout is only $10 million, which should still have him on NFL radars during this hiring cycle. As Pelissero notes, “at least one other team” aside from the Raiders has since reached out to Belichick about their current head coaching vacancy.

Related: NFL coaching carousel 2025: NFL coaching vacancies, interview tracker