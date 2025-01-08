Las Vegas Raiders expected to have interest in top NFL coaching candidate

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a couple of days of contemplation, the Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. That officially places them among six teams in the 2025 NFL hiring cycle.

The Raiders are expected to have interest in several top candidates. So far, Mike Vrabel is one of the likely frontrunners, but they’ve yet to secure an interview. However, now there’s another candidate being linked to the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders linked to Brian Flores

One of the top candidates in this year’s hiring cycle is former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He’s said to have a great amount of interest in becoming an NFL head coach again, and now the Las Vegas Raiders could get involved.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Raiders “are expected to have interest in interviewing Brian Flores.” Odds are, they won’t be the only team linked to Flores, who’s leading the defense with the NFL’s most turnovers this season.

For now, Flores is focused on coaching the Vikings’ defense, helping them get as far as possible in the NFL Playoffs. But getting the opportunity to be an NFL head coach again, this time with the Raiders could intrigue him. He’s also said to have interest in coaching the Patriots, and really anyone willing to give him another head coaching opportunity.

