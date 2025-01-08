Dallas Cowboys’ timeline for Mike McCarthy decision revealed

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are six current head coaching vacancies in the NFL. Not among them is the Dallas Cowboys, who could become the seventh team without a leader on January 14th. That’s when Mike McCarthy’s contract is set to expire.

Without a new deal, the Cowboys will have to join the rest of their peers, trying to find a coach who can take an already good roster and make them into a great one. But there’s still a lot of smoke suggesting the Cowboys want to retain McCarthy, it could just be a matter of when.

Dallas Cowboys expected to make decision on Mike McCarthy by Jan. 14

The Chicago Bears have already tried to interview Mike McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy, but the Dallas Cowboys denied the request. So far, they’re the only known team that’s expressed a public interest in interviewing the Super Bowl-winning head coach, but more could join them.

However, now we know when the Cowboys are expected to make a final decision on either extending McCarthy’s contract or letting him hit the open market.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cowboys plan to have an answer on McCarthy’s future with the team within the next week.

“I’m told that the Cowboys would like to have a decision before Mike McCarthy’s contract lapses on January 14th. That is a preference in terms of getting it done before then.” Josina Anderson on Dallas Cowboys/Mike McCarthy

Multiple Cowboys players have made their feelings known that they’d prefer to have McCarthy return. However, Dallas wants to hear from McCarthy on how this tenure will be different. Or how McCarthy plans on helping the Cowboys take the next step toward being a Super Bowl contender.

In other words, there’s still progress to be made, but we should have more clarity on the Cowboys’ coaching situation in the next week.

